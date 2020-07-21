The Atlanta Braves are bringing Matt Adams back.

On Saturday, Adams exercised his option and opted out of his minor-league contract with the New York Mets, becoming a free agent. He will join the Braves and be an option for this shortened season.

The Braves originally got Adams from the Cardinals in 2017 in a trade for minor league pitcher Juan Yepez. Freddie Freeman had broken his wrist and had to miss six weeks.

Originally, the Braves were worried Freeman would miss more time, so that’s why they acquired Adams. When Freeman was ready to come back in early-July, the Braves decided to move Freeman to third base and keep Adams at first.

Adams hit .271 with the Braves with 19 home runs and 58 RBI in 291 at bats. His OBP that season in Atlanta was only .315, and that has been a problem for Adams in his career.

Last season, Adams played with the World Champion Washington Nationals and hit .226 with a .276 OBP but 20 home runs and 56 runs batted in. His career batting average is .261 with a .309 OBP, 116 home runs and 388 runs batted in over eight seasons.

Adams does much better against right-handed pitchers. In his career, Adams has hit .273 with a .325 OBP against righties, while batting just .208 with a .236 OBP against left-handed pitchers.

The Braves will consider Adams as a left-handed hitting designated hitter against right-handed pitchers and as an emergency option for Freeman at first base. He is limited defensively, so the Braves mainly want Adams to come in and hit.

