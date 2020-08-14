SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves start series Friday in Miami

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright is still looking for the first win of his MLB career. He's 0-5 in 14 games (seven starts) with an ERA of 7.41.

Wright will get another shot on Friday night when he starts for the Braves in game one of the series with the Marlins, who at 8-4 actually have a one-game lead over the second-place Braves (11-9) in the National League East.

Wright is 0-2 in 2020 in three starts, with an ERA of 6.75. He's allowed 15 hits in 12.0 innings, with 10 walks and 11 strikeouts. Wright needs a good start like the one Touki Toussaint had last week against the Blue Jays.

Another start of 4.0 innings or less will get fans wanting Wright out of the rotation. But the Braves have little choice but to stick with him and hope Wright can work it out.

The Braves will be without Ronald Acuna, Jr. for the weekend series as he rests his inflammed wrist. The Braves are also waiting for Ozzie Albies to start taking batting practice. It's got to be a little concerning that Albies hasn't done that just yet.

Even with the day off, the Braves need a good start from Wright. The bullpen must be getting sick of starting to warm up in the third inning.

We'll also see who the Braves will have listed as the starters for the Saturday and Sunday games. It's expected Max Fried will pitch on five days rest Saturday and then Touki Toussaint will pitch Sunday on four days rest.

 Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What has happened to Ender Inciarte?

What has happened to Ender Inciarte, who three years ago had 201 hits and can't hit much better than .235 right now?

Bill Shanks

Shane Greene back on track with the Braves

The Atlanta Braves have Shane Greene back to his All-Star form

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Recap of the first third of the season

Bill Shanks talks about the first third of the season

Bill Shanks

Braves fall to 2-4 on road trip with loss in New York

The Braves lost their second straight game to the Yankees Wednesday night in New York

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Ever heard of a three-man starting rotation?

Bill Shanks talks about the Atlanta Braves problems in the starting rotation

Bill Shanks

Braves send Huascar Ynoa to the mound Wednesday in New York

The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Yankees Wednesday with Huascar Ynoa on the mound for the second time in four days

Bill Shanks

Toussaint goes only four innings against the Yankees

The Atlanta Braves needed a solid outing from Touki Toussaint, but he was only able to go four innings in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the New York Yankees

Bill Shanks

Braves lose in New York 9-6 to the Yankees

The Braves got down 8-0 and then lost by three to the Yankees 9-6

Bill Shanks

Bryse Wilson struggles in his return to the Major Leagues

The Braves were hoping for a bit more from Bryse Wilson in his return to the Major Leagues

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - The Braves need Touki Toussaint to step up (again)

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves have lost five starting pitchers since the start of summer camp

Bill Shanks