Kyle Wright is still looking for the first win of his MLB career. He's 0-5 in 14 games (seven starts) with an ERA of 7.41.

Wright will get another shot on Friday night when he starts for the Braves in game one of the series with the Marlins, who at 8-4 actually have a one-game lead over the second-place Braves (11-9) in the National League East.

Wright is 0-2 in 2020 in three starts, with an ERA of 6.75. He's allowed 15 hits in 12.0 innings, with 10 walks and 11 strikeouts. Wright needs a good start like the one Touki Toussaint had last week against the Blue Jays.

Another start of 4.0 innings or less will get fans wanting Wright out of the rotation. But the Braves have little choice but to stick with him and hope Wright can work it out.

The Braves will be without Ronald Acuna, Jr. for the weekend series as he rests his inflammed wrist. The Braves are also waiting for Ozzie Albies to start taking batting practice. It's got to be a little concerning that Albies hasn't done that just yet.

Even with the day off, the Braves need a good start from Wright. The bullpen must be getting sick of starting to warm up in the third inning.

We'll also see who the Braves will have listed as the starters for the Saturday and Sunday games. It's expected Max Fried will pitch on five days rest Saturday and then Touki Toussaint will pitch Sunday on four days rest.

