The Atlanta Braves will play two exhibition games before their 2020 season starts in New York City on July 24.

The Miami Marlins will play at Truist Park for two games, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:10 pm ET and on Wednesday, July 22 a 4:10 pm ET.

Both games will be televised on Fox Sports Southeast and will be carried on The Atlanta Braves Radio Network.

Fox Sports Southeast will also televise the Braves intra-squad scrimmage this coming Monday at 7:00 pm ET. Mike Soroka and Josh Tomlin will be the starting pitchers for the Braves. It is expected that Soroka will get the Opening Day start against the Mets, while Tomlin will likely be one of the piggyback pitchers the Braves employ to start the regular season.

Tomlin was one of the bigger surprises of the 2019 season. He was signed late in spring training and then made the club, with many unclear of what his role might be on the roster. Tomlin quickly filled that long relief role that many believe will become the norm for former starting pitchers.

Tomlin went 2-1 in 51 games – only one start – with a 3.74 earned run average. He allowed 33 earned runs on 82 hits in 79.1 innings pitched, with only seven walks and 51 strikeouts.

