Max Fried previews his start Saturday in Miami

Bill Shanks

Max Fried goes for the Braves Saturday as they try to snap a four-game losing streak.

Fried is 3-0 on the season with a 1.59 ERA. He's allowed four runs on 13 hits in 22.2 innings pitched, with six walks and 21 strikeouts.

In his two games against the Marlins in his career, Fried is 0-1 with a 6.55 earned run average. He's allowed eight runs on 17 hits, with two walks and 14 strikeouts.

Fried's career numbers are impressive. He's 22-11 with a 3.63 earned run average in 60 games (43 starts). Fried has allowed 243 hits in 248.0 innings, with 85 walks and 260 strikeouts.

If you go back to the final two months of last season, Fried has really turned the corner and become a solid MLB pitcher. Counting the 11 games (10 starts) Fried made in the final two months of the 2019 regular season, along with the four starts he's made this season, here are his stats:

9-2 - 3.06 ERA - 67 hits allowed in 79.1 innings - 27 earned runs - 19 walks and 86 strikeouts

The Braves are desperate for Fried to give them some innings in the Saturday start. The talented and productive Atlanta bullpen is going to be worn out by September 1 if the starters don't start providing some innings.

