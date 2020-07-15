Julio Teheran is now with the Los Angeles Angels, so we knew his streak of starting six consecutive opening day games for the Braves would end. And to no surprise, young Mike Soroka will get the assignment when the Braves take on the Mets next Friday at Citi Field.

Soroka made the All-Star team last year and finished sixth in the Cy Young voting. He was 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA (third-best in the National League) in his 29 starts.

In the two scrimmages Soroka has pitched in the last week, he's shown no downturn in his stuff and ability. Monday night he was in complete control and allowed just four singles in his appearance.

It was believed the Braves would face Mets' ace Jacob deGrom in the season-opener, but deGrom is dealing with back issues. He exited a scrimmage early on Tuesday dealing with the back tightness.

The Braves will likely go with Max Fried in game two against the Mets. It's also expected that Mike Foltynewicz will get the ball in game three. Sean Newcomb will be the favorite to start the fourth game of the season in Tampa Bay.

In the Grapefruit League back in February and March, Soroka had a 3.12 ERA in three games, with three earned runs allowed on seven hits in 8.2 innings, with five walks and seven strikeouts.

