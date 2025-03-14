REPORT: Braves Top Prospect Gets Through Allergy Scare
Two days after being scratched from his start on Wednesday due to an allergic reaction, Atlanta Braves top prospect Drake Baldwin is reported to be OK. According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, his allergic reaction came after he accidentally ate food that included walnuts.
The Braves catcher is back in the starting lineup on Friday and starting behind the dish.
Baldwin was scheduled to be the starting catcher for Ian Anderson against the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota. However, about half an hour before first pitch, the Braves announced they were taking him out of the lineup out of precaution due to said allergic reaction. He was not in the lineup when the Braves traveled to Clearwater to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.
Baldwin had been having a strong spring ahead of his absence. Through 25 plate appearances over 10 Spring Training games, Baldwin has a slash line of .368/.520/.474 with no home runs and two RBIs. He has struck out once (4% strikeout rate).
Last season, he represented the Braves in the Futures Game during All-Star Weekend. He reached Triple-A for the first time late in the year and that’s where he truly began to stand out.
In 72 Triple-A games, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
That run late in the year earned him the honor of being the Braves Minor League Player of the Year according to Baseball America. He’s the No. 62 prospect according to MLB.com for 2025.
The Braves host the Washington Nationals on Friday in North Port. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Baldwin will be catching Spencer Schwellenbach. It's their second time pairing up as a battery this spring.