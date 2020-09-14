Touki Toussaint makes his fifth start of the season and his seventh appearance...Is set for his 38th career appearance and 11th start. • Was recalled today from the club’s alternate training site. • Made his first Opening Day roster and pitched in six games for Atlanta before being optioned on August 25.

In six games with the Braves to open the season, including four starts, went 0-1 with a 7.89 ERA (19 ER/21.2 IP). • Has never faced Baltimore...In six career interleague appearances, is 1-2 with a 10.98 ERA (24 ER/19.2 IP), including four starts. • In three games against the AL this season, is 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA (14 ER/13.1 IP)....Has allowed at least six runs in two of his three appearances this season.

The Braves are 3-3 in his six interleague games. • In his 10 career starts, opponents are batting just .135 (10-for-74) against him on their first time through the batting order, and slugging .270...He’s fanned 28 batters in 74 at-bats. • When making a second trip through the order, opponents are batting .279/.417/.456, with eight extra-base hits and just 18 strikeouts in 68 at-bats. • Is limiting opponents to just a .184 (9-for-49) average and .698 OPS this season with the bases empty...He’s walked just six and struck out 22.

In 34 at-bats with runners on base, opponents are batting .324/.465/.647 with six extra-base hits, seven walks and just six strikeouts. • Is allowing an OPS of 1.112 with runners on base, and .955 with runners in scoring position.

Set career highs in innings (6.2) and strikeouts (9), 8/6 versus the Blue Jays...Has allowed three earned runs or less in seven of his 10 career starts. • In 19 games in his home park, is 5-1 with a 4.45 ERA (27 ER/54.2 IP). • In 18 games on the road, is 1-1 with a 7.41 ERA (31 ER/37.2 IP)...Has allowed six runs in each of his two games on the road this season. • Made his first career start against the Yankees, 8/11, and allowed six runs (five earned) over 4.0 innings...Is 1-2 with a 10.98 ERA (24 ER/19.2 IP) against the A.L. • Three of his four appearances this season have come against an American League team...Pitched against Tampa Bay in his season debut, 7/27, and started versus the Blue Jays on 8/6 before facing the Yankees.

Has made four career Interleague starts, and has combined to allow 18 hits and 18 earned runs in 16.2 innings (9.72 ERA) in the starts. • Made his first start of the season, 8/1 vs. NYM, and scattered three hits and three walks while fanning five through 5.0 scoreless frames on 74 pitches. • Was just his second start against New York (NL) and fifth appearance...Has a 2.89 ERA (6 ER/18.2 IP) against the Mets • Pitched 2.2 innings of relief on 7/27 at Tampa Bay, allowing five hits and six runs in his season debut. • Recorded six of his eight outs via strikeout, four of which were swinging. • Made his first Opening Day roster after compiling a 2.08 ERA (2 ER/8.2 IP) in three games this spring.