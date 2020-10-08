SI.com
Braves - Marlins Postgame Notes - October 7

Bill Shanks

Today’s Game: The Braves and Marlins continued their best-of-five NLDS this afternoon, with Atlanta winning 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the series…The NL East division rivals met 10 times during the 2020 regular season with Atlanta going 6-4, including wins in four of the last five meetings between the two teams…The Braves outscored the Marlins, 56-22, in those five games…Atlanta and Miami have met one time in postseason play, with the Marlins taking the 1997 NLCS, four games to two.

Pablo López: Struck out seven Atlanta hitters while allowing three hits, two runs and two home runs with two walks in 5.0 innings of work in his postseason debut…At 24 years, 214 days, became the sixth pitcher in franchise history under the age of 25 to start a postseason game (also Tony Saunders, Liván Hernandez, Josh Beckett, Dontrelle Willis and Sixto Sánchez).

López II: Became just the second pitcher in Marlins franchise history to toss at least 5.0 innings without issuing a walk in their postseason debut…The only other pitcher to do so was Kevin Brown in the 1997 NLDS against San Francisco.

López III: His seven strikeouts on the day were the second most in franchise history by a Marlins player during their postseason debut…López passed teammate Sixto Sánchez, who struck out six hitters during Game 2 of the NLDS against Chicago (NL), and is second only to Josh Beckett who struck out nine in the 1997 NLDS against San Francisco.

López IV: Joined Josh Beckett and teammate Sandy Alcantara as the only pitchers in Marlins franchise history to throw at least 5.0 innings while holding opponents to three hits or less during their postseason debut.

Offense: Miami’s offense was held to just three hits and two walks while striking out 11 times today…The three hits were tied for fewest in Marlins franchise postseason history…The other two times were in the 1997 NLCS against Atlanta and the 2003 NLDS against San Francisco.

Strikeouts: Marlins hitters struck out 11 times during today’s 2-0 loss to Atlanta…The 11 strikeouts match the most the club has ever had in a postseason game…The Marlins also struck out 11 times yesterday, and did so in one game each during the 1997 and 2003 postseasons.

