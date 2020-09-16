SI.com
Travis d'Arnaud another solid game at the plate for the Braves in win over Orioles

Bill Shanks

Travis d'Arnaud went 2-4 with a walk to help the Braves beat the Orioles 5-1 Tuesday in game two of the series.

Atlanta's catcher continues to have a great season at the plate. d'Arnaud is now hitting .318 with a .377 on base percentage, which are career high numbers for a player who started the season with a career batting average of .246 and a .307 OBP.

Last year, d'Arnaud took off offensively, hitting .263 with the Tampa Bay Rays, 16 home runs and 67 runs batted in. He had struggled so much earlier in the year the New York Mets gave up on him, but he's simply clicked offensively and not slowed down.

In September, like most other Braves hitters, d'Arnaud has really thrived. He's hit .333 with three home runs and 10 RBI in only 54 at bats. 

Surprisingly, the Atlanta pitchers have done worse with d'Arnaud behind the plate. They have a 3.00 ERA with Tyler Flowers at catcher, but d'Arnaud's ERA is 5.19.

Atlanta's offense has been the key to this season so far, especially with the starting rotation struggling so much. The Braves have placed d'Arnaud in the cleanup role, as they've moved up Freddie Freeman to second and Marcell Ozuna to third, and he's done well with the added responsibility.

d'Arnaud has hit .313 as the fourth place hitter with a home run and six RBI in 32 at bats. The fifth spot has been his most frequent spot in the order, and he's hit .306 there.

