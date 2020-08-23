The Atlanta Braves were stymied by Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler for most of the night. But with the Phillies' bullpen issues, the Braves had to believe if they could just get to the Philadelphia relievers, they would have a shot at winning the game.

And they did. Basically, the game started in the bottom of the 7th inning. Down 4-0, the Braves cut the Phillies' lead in half with a two-run home run by Austin Riley, hit fourth of the season.

Then in the 8th, Dansby Swanson led off the inning with a single. Then Freddie Freeman walked in a great at bat against Phillies reliever Hector Neris. Marcell Ozuna got the Braves to within one with a base hit to right to make it 4-3 Phillies.

After Adam Duvall flied out, the Phillies brought in newly acquired reliever Brandon Workman, whom they got from the Red Sox Friday night in a trade. On Workman's first pitch, Matt Adams lined a ball to left field for a double. Freeman scored and Ozuna just got in under the tag to give the Braves a 5-4 lead.

Philadelphia tied the game in the top of the 9th when they loaded the bases against Mark Melancon and Bryce Harper got a sac fly to make the score 5-5. The highlight of the play was the throw by Cristian Pache, who almost got Neil Walker at the plate. Pache showed off his great arm from left field.

But in the bottom of the 9th, Tyler Flowers led off the inning against Workman with a single to left. Then after Ender Inciarte failed to bunt the runner over to second, Dansby Swanson singled to left and the Braves had runners at second and third after Swanson advanced on the throw to third.

The Phillies then walked Freddie Freeman to load the bases with one out. Travis d'Arnaud pinch hit for Pache and grounded into a force play. But then Adam Duvall ended the game with a single to left scoring Swanson to give the Braves a 6-5 victory.

Robbie Erlin started for Atlanta and went four innings and gave up two runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Braves are now 16-11 and two games up on the Miami Marlins in the NL East. They'll close out the series with the Phillies Sunday night at 7:08 p.m. ET on the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Game. Josh Tomlin (1-0, 2.35) pitches for Atlanta against Zach Efflin (0-1, 5.14).