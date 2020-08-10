The Braves got off to a great start with their first-ever double-header with two, seven-inning games Sunday with a 5-2 win over the Phillies at Citizen's Bank Park.

Atlanta got four combined innings from starter Huascar Ynoa and reliever Tyler Matzek, which was exactly what manager Brian Snitker was hoping for. Ynoa allowed just one run on one hit in 2.1 innings, with one walk and one strikeout.

Matzek thenwent 1.2 scoreless innings with two walks and one strikeout. Matzek has still yet to give up an earned run this season.

Luke Jackson gave up a run in 0.2 innings, and then Will Smith came in relief of Jackson and walked Bryce Harper but then got Didi Gregorius to pop up to get out of a two-out, two-runners-on jam with the Braves up 5-2.

Down 1-0, in the top of the fifth, Atlanta scored five runs in the fifth inning. Ronald Acuna hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot, to give the Braves the lead. Then later in the inning, Adam Duvall cleared the bases with a double to left field giving the Braves the three-run lead.

After Smith's Atlanta debut, Josh Tomlin pitched a scoreless sixth inning, and then Mark Melancon came in to get his third save of the season wtih a scoreless seventh inning.

Max Fried pitches for the Braves in game two, while Spencer Howard makes his MLB debut for the Phillies.

