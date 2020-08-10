BravesCentral
Braves win game one of double-header 5-2

Bill Shanks

The Braves got off to a great start with their first-ever double-header with two, seven-inning games Sunday with a 5-2 win over the Phillies at Citizen's Bank Park.

Atlanta got four combined innings from starter Huascar Ynoa and reliever Tyler Matzek, which was exactly what manager Brian Snitker was hoping for. Ynoa allowed just one run on one hit in 2.1 innings, with one walk and one strikeout.

Matzek thenwent 1.2 scoreless innings with two walks and one strikeout. Matzek has still yet to give up an earned run this season.

Luke Jackson gave up a run in 0.2 innings, and then Will Smith came in relief of Jackson and walked Bryce Harper but then got Didi Gregorius to pop up to get out of a two-out, two-runners-on jam with the Braves up 5-2.

Down 1-0, in the top of the fifth, Atlanta scored five runs in the fifth inning. Ronald Acuna hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot, to give the Braves the lead. Then later in the inning, Adam Duvall cleared the bases with a double to left field giving the Braves the three-run lead.

After Smith's Atlanta debut, Josh Tomlin pitched a scoreless sixth inning, and then Mark Melancon came in to get his third save of the season wtih a scoreless seventh inning.

Max Fried pitches for the Braves in game two, while Spencer Howard makes his MLB debut for the Phillies.

Max Fried pitches for the Braves in game two, while Spencer Howard makes his MLB debut for the Phillies.

Max Fried pitches five scoreless innings to continue his great season

The Braves top starter Max Fried pitched five scoreless innings to help Atlanta win game two of the double-header over Philadelphia 8-0

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman again lead the Braves over the Phillies

The Atlanta Braves get great hitting from Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman and great pitching from Max Fried to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 in game two of the double-header

Bill Shanks

Max Fried and Huascar Ynoa to pitch in Sunday's double-header for Braves

The Braves will send rookie Huascar Ynoa to the mound in game one and top starter Max Fried to the hill in game two of Sunday's double-header in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Dansby Swanson talks about Atlanta's 5-0 loss Saturday in Philadelphia

The Braves lost to the Phillies Saturday 5-0

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about his start versus Philadelphia

Braves starter Kyle Wright gave the Braves six innings Saturday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Braves shut out for the first time since Opening Day in loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Saturday behind two home runs in the fourth inning off Atlanta starter Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

Braves rained out in Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves were rained out Friday and will play a double-header Sunday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Braves reliever Will Smith ready to get back on the mound

Atlanta Braves reliever Will Smith is back from the COVID-19 virus and is ready to contribute to a great bullpen

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright set to kick off road trip in Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves will send Kyle Wright to the mound in Philadelphia Friday to start the nine-game road trip

Bill Shanks

Braves postgame notes after 7-2 homestand

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the Braves Thursday win and the successful 7-2 homestand

Bill Shanks