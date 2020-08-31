The Braves scored 10 runs in the second inning, only to see the Phillies bounce back and get as close as one run before holding on for the 12-10 victory.

Atlanta got on the board first when red hot Austin Riley doubled in Adam Duvall. Then with the bases loaded, Dansby Swanson walked to Riley to make it 2-0.

Freddie Freeman then singled in two runs to make it 4-0. Marcell Ozuna extended the lead to 5-0 with a single scoring Swanson. Travis d'Arnaud then singled home Freeman to make it 6-0.

Nick Markakis followed with a double to score two runs and make the score 8-0. Then Riley came back and hit a two-run home run to make it 10-0. It was Riley's sixth home run of the year.

The Braves then turned that huge lead over to newly acquired starting pitcher Tommy Milone, who almost handed the Phillies the lead. He gave up a solo home run by Didi Gregorius in the second innning and then a two-run shot by Rhys Hoskins as part of a six-run third inning.

Milone allowed seven runs on eight hits in 2.1 innings, with no walks and two strikeouts. The 35-minute top of the second inning did nothing to help Milone, but there should really be no excuses almost squandering a 10-0 lead.

The Phillies kept bouncing back. They scored one run on Luke Jackson in the fourth inning and then hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning off Will Smith.

But the Braves got a huge insurance run in the ninth inning on a solo home run by Dansby Swanson, hit fifth of the season.

A.J. Minter had another great performance. He went 1.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Minter now has a 0.73 ERA this season.

The Braves now move on to Boston for a three-game series. Max Fried (5-0, 1.35) will pitch for Atlanta against Boston's Colton Brewer (0-2, 4.57). Game time Monday is 7:30 p.m. ET.

For coverage of Monday's trade deadline, join Bill Shanks on TheSuperStations.com at 3:00 p.m. ET. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.