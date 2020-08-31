SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves beat Phillies 12-10 in series finale

Bill Shanks

The Braves scored 10 runs in the second inning, only to see the Phillies bounce back and get as close as one run before holding on for the 12-10 victory.

Atlanta got on the board first when red hot Austin Riley doubled in Adam Duvall. Then with the bases loaded, Dansby Swanson walked to Riley to make it 2-0.

Freddie Freeman then singled in two runs to make it 4-0. Marcell Ozuna extended the lead to 5-0 with a single scoring Swanson. Travis d'Arnaud then singled home Freeman to make it 6-0.

Nick Markakis followed with a double to score two runs and make the score 8-0. Then Riley came back and hit a two-run home run to make it 10-0. It was Riley's sixth home run of the year.

The Braves then turned that huge lead over to newly acquired starting pitcher Tommy Milone, who almost handed the Phillies the lead. He gave up a solo home run by Didi Gregorius in the second innning and then a two-run shot by Rhys Hoskins as part of a six-run third inning.

Milone allowed seven runs on eight hits in 2.1 innings, with no walks and two strikeouts. The 35-minute top of the second inning did nothing to help Milone, but there should really be no excuses almost squandering a 10-0 lead.

The Phillies kept bouncing back. They scored one run on Luke Jackson in the fourth inning and then hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning off Will Smith. 

But the Braves got a huge insurance run in the ninth inning on a solo home run by Dansby Swanson, hit fifth of the season.

A.J. Minter had another great performance. He went 1.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Minter now has a 0.73 ERA this season.

The Braves now move on to Boston for a three-game series. Max Fried (5-0, 1.35) will pitch for Atlanta against Boston's Colton Brewer (0-2, 4.57). Game time Monday is 7:30 p.m. ET.

For coverage of Monday's trade deadline, join Bill Shanks on TheSuperStations.com at 3:00 p.m. ET. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves linked to Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger

The Atlanta Braves need help in the starting rotation and Cleveland's Mike Clevinger could help fill the huge void

Bill Shanks

Notes on Tommy Milone for his Braves debut

Newly acquired left-hander Tommy Milone will pitch for the Braves Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies

Bill Shanks

Braves - Phillies Game Three Notes

The Braves try to avoid the sweep as they play the Phillies Sunday night

Bill Shanks

Anthopoulos and Snitker talk about Tommy Milone

The Braves hope Tommy Milone can eat some innings for the rotation

Bill Shanks

Source: Braves to Acquire Tommy Milone From the Orioles

Desperate for help in the starting rotation, the Atlanta Braves are set to trade for Baltimore Orioles left-hander Tommy Milone

Bill Shanks

Is Lance Lynn a candidate for the Atlanta Braves?

With Max Fried and Ian Anderson the only dependable starters, the Atlanta Braves have no choice but to do something before Monday's trade deadline

Bill Shanks

Braves again don't get a good start in loss to Phillies

The Braves had another bad start as they lose to the Phillies 4-1

Bill Shanks

Braves - Phillies game two notes

Braves and Phillies play in game two of the series Saturday afternoon

Bill Shanks

What would you do if you were the Braves GM?

With the trade deadline two days away, what would you do if you were the general manager of the Atlanta Braves?

Bill Shanks

by

MJTRIP

Braves lose to Phillies 7-4 on Kingery walk-off home run

The Braves had their chances, but the Phillies won the battle of the bullpens Friday night in game one of the weekend series

Bill Shanks