Brian Snitker Game Three Preview

Bill Shanks

TODAY’S GAME: The Braves and Marlins continue their best-of-five National League Division Series today with the 13th meeting between the clubs this season... The teams played 10 times in the regular season, with the Braves winning six of the games. • Atlanta blanked Miami, 2-0, in yesterday’s game to take a 2-0 lead in the series. • The Braves went 4-3 in Atlanta against the Marlins and 2-1 in Miami during the regular season...They won four of the last five games between the clubs, outscoring Miami 56-22 over this stretch. 

The Braves have won the season set with Miami every year since 2015...The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the single-season franchise record by one game...Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012. • The Braves and Miami have met one time in postseason play, with the Marlins taking the 1997 NLCS, four games to two. 

RHP Kyle Wright is slated to make his postseason debut with the start...He has made three career starts against Miami, going 0-2 with a 6.92 ERA (10 ER/13.0 IP) and allowing 23 baserunners while fanning just nine...In two starts against the Marlins this season, Wright allowed nine hits, eight runs and eight walks over 7.0 innings (10.29 ERA), yielding three home runs and going 0-2...Atlanta was outscored 16-2 in those two starts. 

RHP Sixto Sánchez makes his second start of the postseason after throwing 5.0 shutout innings against the Cubs in the Wild Card Series...The 5-foot-10, 160-pound native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, made two starts against Atlanta during this season, going 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA (4 ER/9.0 IP). 

SHUTOUTS: Atlanta blanked Miami, 2-0, yesterday and has pitched a shutout in three of its four playoff games this season…The Braves shut out the Reds in both games of the Wild Card Series, winning 1-0 and 5-0 in Games 1 and 2, respectively. • The Braves are just the third team in MLB history to pitch shutouts in three of its first four games in a single postseason, joining the 1905 New York Giants and 1966 Baltimore Orioles...Both of those teams would win the World Series, although the postseason consisted of just a single round. • The three shutouts are tied for the most a Braves pitching staff has ever thrown in a single postseason, matching the 1991 and 1996 clubs. 

VS. THE NL EAST: The Braves have played an intradivision foe in the postseason twice before...They lost in six games to the Marlins in the LCS in 1997, before beating the Mets in six games in 1999 to advance to the World Series.  

