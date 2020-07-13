BravesCentral
Brian Snitker Press Conference - July 12

Bill Shanks

Here are the Braves relievers did in the Grapefruilt League:

Luke Jackson pitched in five games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up five hits in 5.0 innings, with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Mark Melancon pitched in four games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up three hits in 5.0 innings, with no walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Martin pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up one hit in 3.0 innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Darren O’Day pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He allowed one hit in 3.0 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Tyler Matzek, who was not even in camp as a non-roster player but instead on the minor league side, did not give up an earned run in four appearances. He allowed one hit in 4.2 innings, with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Philip Pfeifer pitched in seven games and gave up just one earned run on five hits in 7.1 innings, with two walks and 10 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.23.

Tucker Davidson was solid in five games, posting a 1.42 ERA. He allowed one earned run on five hits in 6.1 innings, with four walks and five strikeouts.

Will Smith had an ERA of 1.69. He allowed just one run on four hits in 5.1 innings, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Chad Sobotka was impressive, with an ERA of 1.93. He allowed one earned run and no hits in 4.2 innings, with four walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Rusin had a 2.08 ERA, with two earned runs allowed on six hits in 8.2 innings, with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Patrick Weigel gave up just two earned runs on five hits in 7.1 innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts. His ERA was 2.45.

Josh Tomlin had an ERA of 2.70, with two runs allowed on five hits in 6.2 innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Shane Greene struggled a bit, with an ERA of 8.10. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings, with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Grant Dayton had an ERA of 11.12, with seven runs allowed in 5.2 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Jacob Webb pitched in two games and gave up four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, with no walks and one strikeout.

Ron Washington believes Braves are set for the 2020 challenge of a baseball season

Ron Washington has faith the Atlanta Braves will be good in 2020

Bill Shanks

Braves 1966 second baseman Frank Bolling dies at 88

Frank Bolling was the starter at second base when the Braves played their first game in Atlanta

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker provides update on Braves pitcher Cole Hamels

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker shared some info on Cole Hamels that once again creates doubt the veteran will be ready to go on opening day

Bill Shanks

Adam Duvall ready to help the Braves in 2020

The Braves could have non-tendered Adam Duvall last winter, but thankfully they kept him and will not need him in this shortened 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Yonder Alonso could be a part of the Braves lineup if Freeman is out

What will happen with the Braves lineup if Freddie Freeman is out to start the season?

Bill Shanks

Braves to play exhibition games against the Marlins

The Braves will take on the Marlins to warm up for the shortened 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker meets with media

Brian Snitker feels better after the first week of summer camp

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker again liked what he saw in the Braves intrasquad game Thursday

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the Braves intrasquad game

Bill Shanks

Braves place Bryce Ball on 60-man player pool

The Atlanta Braves will have lefty power hitter Bryce Ball as an option for the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Braves 2021 regular season schedule again features AL East opponents

The Atlanta Braves will open the 2021 regular season on the road in Philadelphia on April 1 and finish at home against the New York Mets on Sunday, October 3.

Bill Shanks