Braves manager reported Saturday that Cole Hamels is now day-to-day with tricep tendinitis. This will slow Hamels down and further jeopardize his chance to start the 2020 season on time.

Snitker said Hamels’ shoulder is fine, so that’s at least some good news. But if Hamels were on schedule, he would likely be penciled in to get some innings in one of the intra-squad games this week, and it’s obvious that’s not going to happen.

Even if Hamels were the fifth starter, he would need to be ready to go by July 28. That’s 17 days away, so he likely won’t be ready to begin the season in the rotation.

The Braves were always skeptical about Hamels’ chances of starting the year on the 30-man roster.

So, the rotation will likely be Mike Soroka, Max Fried, Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb. Kyle Wright might have an inside shot at being the fifth starter. The Braves have not been shy pointing out they are comfortable with a piggyback situation, so Bryse Wilson and Josh Tomlin are also possibilities.

And don’t forget about Ian Anderson and Tucker Davidson, two of Atlanta’s top pitching prospects. They both will get a strong look this summer. The belief is both are close to being ready to help, and with Felix Hernandez gone and Hamels still a question mark, the kids could get their shot in 2020.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.