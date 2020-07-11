BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Brian Snitker talks about Adam Duvall, provides update on Cole Hamels

Bill Shanks

Braves manager reported Saturday that Cole Hamels is now day-to-day with tricep tendinitis. This will slow Hamels down and further jeopardize his chance to start the 2020 season on time.

Snitker said Hamels’ shoulder is fine, so that’s at least some good news. But if Hamels were on schedule, he would likely be penciled in to get some innings in one of the intra-squad games this week, and it’s obvious that’s not going to happen.

Even if Hamels were the fifth starter, he would need to be ready to go by July 28. That’s 17 days away, so he likely won’t be ready to begin the season in the rotation.

The Braves were always skeptical about Hamels’ chances of starting the year on the 30-man roster.

So, the rotation will likely be Mike Soroka, Max Fried, Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb. Kyle Wright might have an inside shot at being the fifth starter. The Braves have not been shy pointing out they are comfortable with a piggyback situation, so Bryse Wilson and Josh Tomlin are also possibilities.

And don’t forget about Ian Anderson and Tucker Davidson, two of Atlanta’s top pitching prospects. They both will get a strong look this summer. The belief is both are close to being ready to help, and with Felix Hernandez gone and Hamels still a question mark, the kids could get their shot in 2020.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adam Duvall ready to help the Braves in 2020

The Braves could have non-tendered Adam Duvall last winter, but thankfully they kept him and will not need him in this shortened 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Yonder Alonso could be a part of the Braves lineup if Freeman is out

What will happen with the Braves lineup if Freddie Freeman is out to start the season?

Bill Shanks

Braves to play exhibition games against the Marlins

The Braves will take on the Marlins to warm up for the shortened 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker meets with media

Brian Snitker feels better after the first week of summer camp

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker again liked what he saw in the Braves intrasquad game Thursday

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the Braves intrasquad game

Bill Shanks

Braves place Bryce Ball on 60-man player pool

The Atlanta Braves will have lefty power hitter Bryce Ball as an option for the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Braves 2021 regular season schedule again features AL East opponents

The Atlanta Braves will open the 2021 regular season on the road in Philadelphia on April 1 and finish at home against the New York Mets on Sunday, October 3.

Bill Shanks

Max Fried preps for season with intrasquad outing

Max Fried pitches in an intrasquad game for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

by

dentrice

The Atlanta Braves DO NOT need to change their name

Bill Shanks has thoughts on what the Braves need to do about the team name. Nothing.

Bill Shanks

Here is a list of each position and who has played what for the Braves

Here is a depth chart of how many games each player for the Atlanta Braves has at the eight positions in the field

Bill Shanks