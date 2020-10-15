The Braves and Dodgers continue their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their fourth meeting of the season...The 2020 NLCS marks the fourth postseason series between the two clubs. • Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta.

The Braves’ series win against the Dodgers last season was their first since also taking two-of-three from Los Angeles in 2015...In 33 games between the clubs since the start of 2016, including the postseason, Atlanta is 11-22 (.333) vs. Los Angeles. • The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, 3-1.

RHP Bryse Wilson has never faced the Dodgers, and is set to make his postseason debut...In two starts for the Braves this season, the 6-foot-2, 230- pound native of Durham, NC allowed just one earned run in 8.0 combined innings, fanning nine.

LHP Clayton Kershaw is set for his 35th career playoff appearance and his third of this postseason... The 6-foot-3, 228-pound native of Dallas, TX is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in his two postseason starts this year, and is 11-11 with a 4.23 ERA in his career...Kershaw has made three career postseason appearances against Atlanta, and has allowed just one earned run in 21.0 innings (0.43 ERA). 2-0 LEAD: Atlanta beat Los Angeles, 5-1, in Game 1 of this series on Monday night, before an 8-7 win on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Braves have previously gone 2-0 in a postseason series 14 times in franchise history, and are 12-2 (.857) in these sets...They have never lost a Championship Series when taking a 2-0 lead. • Following last night’s loss, the Braves are now 8-6 (.571) in Game 3 after taking a 2-0 series lead... They last loss a Game 3 with a 2-0 lead in the 1996 World Series against the Yankees.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the 1992 LCS vs. Pittsburgh and won in seven games, swept Cincinnati in 1995, and went up 2-0 over the Mets in 1999 before winning in six.

HUASCAR YNOA: Made his postseason debut in last night’s game and pitched 4.0 scoreless innings of relief... Allowed just one hit and four walks while fanning four. • Ynoa became just the ninth pitcher in history to make his postseason debut and pitch at least 4.0 scoreless innings in relief while holding an opponent to one hit or less...The Giants’ Yusmeiro Petit was the last to do so, pitching 6.0 one-hit innings in the 2014 NLDS vs. Washington.