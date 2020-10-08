SI.com
Brian Snitker on the Game 2 win over the Marlins

Bill Shanks

Today’s Game: The Braves and Marlins continued their best-of-five NLDS this afternoon, with Atlanta winning 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the series…The NL East division rivals met 10 times during the 2020 regular season with Atlanta going 6-4, including wins in four of the last five meetings between the two teams…The Braves outscored the Marlins, 56-22, in those five games…Atlanta and Miami have met one time in postseason play, with the Marlins taking the 1997 NLCS, four games to two.

Winning Streak: Atlanta has won all four of its postseason games this season, the longest playoff winning streak for the club since winning six straight games in 1999…The Braves’ current playoff winning streak is the sixth longest in franchise history.

Shutouts: Atlanta blanked Miami, 2-0, today and has pitched a shutout in three of its four playoff games this season…The Braves are just the third team in MLB history to pitch shutouts in three of its first four games in a single postseason, joining the 1905 New York Giants and 1966 Baltimore Orioles…Both of those teams would win the World Series, although the postseason consisted of just a single round…The three shutouts match the most a Braves pitching staff has ever thrown in a single postseason, matching the 1991 and 1996 clubs.

Bullpen: Four Braves relievers combined to pitch 3.1 scoreless innings this afternoon, and the Atlanta bullpen has allowed just one earned run in 17.1 innings (0.52 ERA) in four postseason games.

