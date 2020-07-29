Coming into the season, the biggest question the Braves had was the bottom part of the rotation. And after the first time through the rotation, it's obvious that worry is not going away just yet.

The top two starters - Mike Soroka and Max Fried - were great. They combined for only two runs allowed on six hits in 11.0 innings, with two walks and eight strikeouts. That's a 1.64 earned run average.

But the bottom three starters - Sean Newcomb, Mike Foltynewicz and Kyle Wright - combined to allow 12 earned runs on 11 hits in 9.1 innings, with nine walks and seven strikeouts. That's a 11.61 ERA.

This won't work, obviously. And in a short season, the urgency is there. That's why Mike Foltynewicz was designated for assignment.

The Braves could turn to one of their prospects, like Bryse Wilson (again), Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson or Kyle Muller. But since those four are not pitching in games with stats, only sim games in Gwinnett, we have no clue how well they may be pitching.

Touki Toussaint might get the chance to start Sunday in Foltynewicz's spot, but that's still up in the air.

The uncertainty after only five games is unsettling. It wouldn't matter that much if it was a normal regular season, but this is far from that.

Snitker talks about the rotation in the above video.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.