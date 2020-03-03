BravesCentral
Bryce Ball Interview - Part Two

Bill Shanks

It’s not often a 24 round draft pick from the previous year is invited to big league spring training. It’s hard to remember if something like that has ever happened with the Atlanta Braves.

But it’s happened this year, as the Braves invited big left-handed hitter Bryce Ball to big league camp. There he is in the same clubhouse as Freddie Freeman and others who are the faces of organization.

Ball was a star at Dallas Baptist University. He hit 18 home runs in 228 at bats last season. For whatever reason, likely his defense, Ball slipped in the draft. And the Braves were happy to scoop him up in the 24 round.

The 6-6, 235-pound Ball went nuts in the Appalachian League. He hit .324 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI in 145 at bats. The Appy League named Ball as its Player of the Year.

And then, Ball was told he was coming to big league spring training. He’s worked with Ron Washington on his defensive skills, and he’s shown the power that should come with being such a big kid. Last Wednesday, Ball hit a home run in Sarasota against the Baltimore Orioles.

So, is Ball going to Double-A Mississippi to start the season? How close is he to the big leagues? And could the inevitable designated hitter in the National League give him a future role with the Braves? Ball talked with Bill Shanks about his potential to improve for this season and his future role.

