Bryse Wilson is set to make his postseason debut...Has made seven career regular season starts and 15 total appearances. • Starts tonight’s game at 22 years, 300 days old...Wilson becomes the fourth pitcher under the age of 27.000 to start for Atlanta this postseason. • Max Fried is the oldest Braves starter in the playoffs, pitching Game 1 of the NLCS at 26 years, 268 days.

Atlanta is just the sixth team in playoff history to have four pitchers Fried’s age or younger start in the postseason, and the first since both the Reds and A’s in 2012...The 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers, 1947 Brooklyn Dodgers and 1916 Boston Red Sox each had four such starters as well. • All nine of Atlanta’s starts this postseason have come from starters younger than 27 years old...Just eight teams in history have gotten more such starts in a single postseason, with the 2008 Tampa Bay Rays getting a majors-most 16.

Wilson is the youngest Braves pitcher to start a playoff game since Ian Anderson, who pitched Game 2 of this series at 22 years, 164 days. • Wilson and Anderson are just the second set of teammates in history to start games in the LCS prior to turning 23. • Don Gullett started Games 1 and 5 for the Cincinnati Reds in the 1972 NLCS versus Pittsburgh, while Ross Grimsley started Game 4.

Atlanta’s four starters this series have combined to make just 75 career starts in the regular season...Max Fried has 50 starts, Kyle Wright has 12, Bryse Wilson has seven and Ian Anderson has six...The quartet had never started in the postseason prior to this year.

Clayton Kershaw, who starts tonight for the Dodgers, has 354 regular season starts and 27 in the playoffs. • Pitched in six games during the regular season, including two starts, and went 1-0 with a 4.02 ERA (7 ER/15.2 IP). • Made his first start of the season, September 22 vs. MIA, and pitched 5.0 scoreless innings with a career-most seven strikeouts...The Braves beat the Marlins, 11-1, to clinch the NL East. • His outing versus the Marlins was one of Atlanta’s just 23 starts of 5.0 or more innings this season, and was only the sixth scoreless start of at least 5.0 innings by a Braves pitcher this year…Wilson is the fifth different pitcher to accomplish that, joining Max Fried (2), Ian Anderson, Mike Soroka and Kyle Wright…Atlanta was 19-4 (.826) when their starter goes at least 5.0 innings. 2020 Recap • Made three stints with Atlanta this season, first being recalled on August 11 before the Braves optioned him on August 19...Was also up from September 6 to September 17 and was recalled for the last time on September 21.