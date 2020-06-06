BravesCentral
Wonder who would be playing tonight in the Braves farm system

Bill Shanks

If you are a true, hardcore Braves fan, you likely check the minor league box scores every so often. You might even check them every night, or even several times during the day.

That's one thing we miss about baseball. The minor leagues. What a shame hundreds of minor leaguers have had their development stopped cold.

We can only hope there will be an expanded Fall League in Florida, so the Braves minor league players would have an opportunity to get some time on the field and have some record of their play.

But we can only imagine what would be happening tonight in the minor league system.

Maybe Ian Anderson would be pitching for Gwinnett, or maybe Tucker Davidson. We certainly couldn't wait to see that rotation in Triple-A this season.

Wonder if Patrick Weigel would be coming out of the Triple-A bullpen. Maybe Drew Waters would have had a big hit tonight, or maybe Cristian Pache would have made a big-time play in center field.

Perhaps Jasseel De La Cruz would be pitching in Mississippi, or maybe Hayden Deal. Trey Harris might have had a game-winning hit in a game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

I bet Shea Langeliers might have thrown out a baserunner or two tonight.

Bryce Ball might have had a monster home run if they were playing in the Florida State League tonight. He opened eyes in spring training, only to see that momentum come to a screeching halt.

Certainly Vaughn Grissom would be doing something good tonight for the Rome Braves, maybe a game-winning hit in Delmarva.

The draft is coming up next week. I bet we would be getting ready for a ton of roster moves along the system.

Oh, well. So much for living the dream of a normal season Friday night for a few minutes. We can only hope we'll get back to a normal minor league night in 2021.

We can only hope.

