Chris Martin recorded six holds and a save in 19 games on the season with a 1.00 ERA (2 ER/19.0 IP). • Pitched to a 0.61 WHIP this season, the lowest among players with as many inngs pitched as him. • Allowed eight hits on the year, tied for the lowest total in the majors among players with as many innings pitched.

Is one of five relievers in the National League with at least 18.0 innings tossed and two or less earned runs allowed. • Had a career long scoreless streak of 16.0 innings between July 29 and September 21. • Exited the game without recording an out on September 27 with right groin discomfort...Missed 11 games between August 7-20 after an an esophogeal constriction placed him on the 10-day injured list.

The Braves bullpen used 20 different pitchers in a relief role this season, six fewer than last season...Atlanta relievers went 21-9 with a 3.50 ERA (106 ER/272.2 IP) and converted 13-of-19 save opportunities. • Atlanta relievers fanned 282 batters this season, the third most in baseball...Only the Red Sox (308) and Brewers (304) fanned more batters in relief.

The Braves were one of just four teams to win 20 games in relief, and their .700 winning percentage was fourth highest in baseball...Only the A’s (14-5, .737), Padres (19-8, .704) and Dodgers (26-11, .703) were better in relief.

Atlanta’s nine losses in relief were ninth fewest in the league, and it was the only team to win at least 20 games in relief and lose less than 10.

