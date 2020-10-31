SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Chris Martin 2020 Season Recap

Bill Shanks

Chris Martin recorded six holds and a save in 19 games on the season with a 1.00 ERA (2 ER/19.0 IP). • Pitched to a 0.61 WHIP this season, the lowest among players with as many inngs pitched as him. • Allowed eight hits on the year, tied for the lowest total in the majors among players with as many innings pitched. 

Is one of five relievers in the National League with at least 18.0 innings tossed and two or less earned runs allowed. • Had a career long scoreless streak of 16.0 innings between July 29 and September 21. • Exited the game without recording an out on September 27 with right groin discomfort...Missed 11 games between August 7-20 after an an esophogeal constriction placed him on the 10-day injured list.

The Braves bullpen used 20 different pitchers in a relief role this season, six fewer than last season...Atlanta relievers went 21-9 with a 3.50 ERA (106 ER/272.2 IP) and converted 13-of-19 save opportunities. • Atlanta relievers fanned 282 batters this season, the third most in baseball...Only the Red Sox (308) and Brewers (304) fanned more batters in relief. 

The Braves were one of just four teams to win 20 games in relief, and their .700 winning percentage was fourth highest in baseball...Only the A’s (14-5, .737), Padres (19-8, .704) and Dodgers (26-11, .703) were better in relief. 

Atlanta’s nine losses in relief were ninth fewest in the league, and it was the only team to win at least 20 games in relief and lose less than 10. 

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here are some of the best Atlanta Braves interviews by Bill Shanks on BravesCentral.com in 2020

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show for daily Atlantat Braves coverage weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Braves 2020 Record Breakdown

For more coverage of the Atlanta Braves, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show each weekday at 3:00 on TheSuperStations.com

For the best Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson 2020 Season Recap

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com for more coverage of the Atlanta Braves. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves Marcell Ozuna 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com. Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves Adam Duvall 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks