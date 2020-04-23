BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Comparing Boston and Houston's penalties with the Braves penalties in 2017

Bill Shanks

The Astros and Red Sox cheated. They both won the World Series. The Braves broke rules that almost every other team breaks with international prospects.

Wednesday, MLB informed the Boston Red Sox of their penalties for the steal-signing scandal. It was not as harsh as many believed it would be, particularly compared to what the Houston Astros got a few months ago.

So, which team had the harshest penalties from Major League Baseball. It may be apples and oranges, but it is still rule-breaking. You be the judge.

RED SOX PENALTIES IN 2020

1 – Red Sox advance scout/replay coordinator J.T. Watkins suspended without pay for one year and prohibited from holding previous role in 2021
2 – Red Sox forfeit their second-round pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft

ASTROS PENALTIES IN 2020

1 – General manager Jeff Luhnow suspended one year (subsequently fired by the team)
2 – Manager A.J. Hinch suspended one year (subsequently fired by the team)
3 – Forfeit first and second round picks in the 2020 and 2021 First-Year Player Drafts
4 – $5 million fine

BRAVES PENALTIES IN 2017

1 – Twelve Braves prospects were released from their contracts and became free agents
2 – Braves were prohibited from signing prospect Robert Puason
3 – MLB disapproved the contract of Ji-Hwan Bae
4 – Braves are prohibited from signing any international player in 2019-20 period for more than $10,000
5 – Braves international signing bonus pool for the 2020-21 signing period reduced by 50 percent
6- Braves had to forfeit their third-round pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft
7 – Former Braves general manager John Coppolella permanently suspended from MLB
8 – Former Braves special assistant Gordon Blakeley suspended for a year

Listen to “The Bill Shanks Show” from 3-7 p.m. weekdays on “Middle Georgia’s ESPN” – 93.1 FM in Macon and 105.9 FM in Warner Robins. Follow Bill at twitter.com/BillShanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where were you when Kirby Puckett broke our hearts?

The Braves had the chance to win the World Series that night, but instead the Twins and their star outfielder Kirby Puckett sent the fall classic to a seventh game.

Bill Shanks

What if Larry Munson had stayed as one of the Braves announcers?

Former Braves executive Bob Hope talks about the original Braves announcers

Bill Shanks

Bob Hope talks about former Braves GM Bill Lucas

Former Braves executive Bob Hope talks with Bill Shanks about former Braves executive Bill Lucas, who was the first African-American general manager in baseball.

Bill Shanks

Former owner Ted Turner once threatened to rename the Braves the Atlanta Eagles

Former team executive Bob Hope tells Bill Shanks the story of when Ted Turner talked about changing the name of the Braves

Bill Shanks

The Braves wanted to sign Pete Rose and Reggie Jackson - or did they?

Braves once talked with Pete Rose and Reggie Jackson about coming to Atlanta, but former executive Bob Hope tells Bill Shanks what was really the motive in the talks

Bill Shanks

Former Braves owner Ted Turner actually managed the team for one game in 1977

Bob Hope shares the story with Bill Shanks about when Ted Turner managed the Braves for one game

Bill Shanks

Gary Matthews came to Atlanta but it got Ted Turner in trouble

Bob Hope tells Bill Shanks the story of how Ted Turner got in trouble for telling the Giants he was going to sign their free agent outfielder Gary Matthews for the Braves

Bill Shanks

Former Braves executive Bob Hope talks about Ted Turner and the Ostrich Race

Bill Shanks talks with Bob Hope about the gimmicks the Braves did in the 1970s to get fans in the stands, including when Ted Turner raced ostriches.

Bill Shanks

Bob Hope on Ted Turner buying the Braves

Bill Shanks talks with former Braves PR and promotions director Bob Hope on the new Braves owner in the mid-1970s Ted Turner

Bill Shanks

Bob Hope with Ted Turner

Bob Hope, the Braves former PR Director, talks with Bill Shanks about when the Braves started stressing pitching

Bill Shanks