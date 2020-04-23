The Astros and Red Sox cheated. They both won the World Series. The Braves broke rules that almost every other team breaks with international prospects.

Wednesday, MLB informed the Boston Red Sox of their penalties for the steal-signing scandal. It was not as harsh as many believed it would be, particularly compared to what the Houston Astros got a few months ago.

So, which team had the harshest penalties from Major League Baseball. It may be apples and oranges, but it is still rule-breaking. You be the judge.

RED SOX PENALTIES IN 2020

1 – Red Sox advance scout/replay coordinator J.T. Watkins suspended without pay for one year and prohibited from holding previous role in 2021

2 – Red Sox forfeit their second-round pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft

ASTROS PENALTIES IN 2020

1 – General manager Jeff Luhnow suspended one year (subsequently fired by the team)

2 – Manager A.J. Hinch suspended one year (subsequently fired by the team)

3 – Forfeit first and second round picks in the 2020 and 2021 First-Year Player Drafts

4 – $5 million fine

BRAVES PENALTIES IN 2017

1 – Twelve Braves prospects were released from their contracts and became free agents

2 – Braves were prohibited from signing prospect Robert Puason

3 – MLB disapproved the contract of Ji-Hwan Bae

4 – Braves are prohibited from signing any international player in 2019-20 period for more than $10,000

5 – Braves international signing bonus pool for the 2020-21 signing period reduced by 50 percent

6- Braves had to forfeit their third-round pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft

7 – Former Braves general manager John Coppolella permanently suspended from MLB

8 – Former Braves special assistant Gordon Blakeley suspended for a year

