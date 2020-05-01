Cory Gearrin was in spring training camp with the Minnesota Twins when the season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 virus.

He's involved in the player's union, so Gearrin is active in talking with players and getting feedback on the concerns about a potential return to the season.

Gearrin talked with Bill Shanks about the worries the players have.

The Braves first drafted Gearrin in the fourth round of the 2007 draft out of Mercer University in Macon, just south of Atlanta.

He made the MLB roster first in 2011, and over the next two seasons Gearrin pitched in 77 games for the Braves.

Gearrin then had Tommy John surgery in 2014. The Braves released him, but he caught on with the San Francisco Giants.

Gearrin pitched in 166 games with the Giants. He had a 3.24 ERA and established himself as a reliable reliever.

The Giants traded him to the Rangers in the summer of 2018, who turned right around and traded him to the A's. In 2019, Gearrin pitched for the Mariners and then the Yankees. He had a 4.07 ERA in 66 games last season.

Gearrin now has a 3.64 earned run average in his career. We'll see if he's able to catch on with the Minnesota Twins when the season resumes, hopefully this summer.

