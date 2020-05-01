In 2014, after several solid seasons with the Atlanta Braves, relief pitcher Cory Gearrin had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

It paused his career, but as he explains in the interview, the injury might have been a blessing in disguise.

Even though he was released by the Braves after his rehab, Gearrin became a new pitcher with the San Francisco Giants, and he has pitched several more seasons with the Rangers, Athletics, Mariners and the Yankees.

Gearrin was in camp with the Twins when the spring was cancelled and the season was put on hold. He hopes to win a job in the Twins bullpen when the season resumes.

Gearrin was originally drafted by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2007 draft out of Mercer University.

IGearrin made it to the big leagues in four years. He pitched in 18 games for the Braves in his rookie season of 2011. He had a high ERA of 7.85, but the next year Gearrin got another chance and was much better.

Gearrin had a 1.80 ERA in 22 games, with 20 strikeouts and only four walks in 20 innings of work.

In 2013, Gearrin pitched in 37 games and had an ERA of 3.77. It was then his elbow blew out.

Gearrin, who has pitched in 366 major league games over eight different seasons, talked with Bill Shanks about how the Tommy John surgery may have been the best thing to ever happen to him.

Here are the links to the entire interview:

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-cory-gearrin-interview-part-1-4-30-20/

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-cory-gearrin-interview-part-2-4-30-20/

