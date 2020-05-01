BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Cory Gearrin on coming back from Tommy John surgery

Bill Shanks

In 2014, after several solid seasons with the Atlanta Braves, relief pitcher Cory Gearrin had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

It paused his career, but as he explains in the interview, the injury might have been a blessing in disguise.

Even though he was released by the Braves after his rehab, Gearrin became a new pitcher with the San Francisco Giants, and he has pitched several more seasons with the Rangers, Athletics, Mariners and the Yankees.

Gearrin was in camp with the Twins when the spring was cancelled and the season was put on hold. He hopes to win a job in the Twins bullpen when the season resumes.

Gearrin was originally drafted by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2007 draft out of Mercer University.

IGearrin made it to the big leagues in four years. He pitched in 18 games for the Braves in his rookie season of 2011. He had a high ERA of 7.85, but the next year Gearrin got another chance and was much better.

Gearrin had a 1.80 ERA in 22 games, with 20 strikeouts and only four walks in 20 innings of work.

In 2013, Gearrin pitched in 37 games and had an ERA of 3.77. It was then his elbow blew out.

Gearrin, who has pitched in 366 major league games over eight different seasons, talked with Bill Shanks about how the Tommy John surgery may have been the best thing to ever happen to him.

Here are the links to the entire interview:

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-cory-gearrin-interview-part-1-4-30-20/

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-cory-gearrin-interview-part-2-4-30-20/

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cory Gearrin cherishes the time he had coming up with the Braves

Cory Gearrin talks with Bill Shanks about starting his pro career with the Braves

Bill Shanks

Former manager Bobby Cox made a brave move in 1995 World Series

Bill Shanks remembers a brilliant move by Bobby Cox to help the Braves win Game Four of the Fall Classic 25 years ago.

Bill Shanks

World Series memories from 1995

Bill Shanks talks about the 1995 World Series

Bill Shanks

Bill Shanks talks about what might happen with the minor leagues

Bill Shanks has some thoughts on the minor leagues

Bill Shanks

Will MLB have three, 10-team divisions in 2020?

USA Today reports on one of the possibilities to play baseball this year

Bill Shanks

Dr. Anthony Fauci expresses skepticism for sports in 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci is not certain we can have sports in 2020

Bill Shanks

Can Mike Soroka and the other Braves starters go longer in games in a shortened season?

The Atlanta Braves have great pitching depth and it might allow them to be a favorite in a truncated baseball season

Bill Shanks

If you are missing baseball, just imagine how much Bobby Cox is missing the game

Can you imagine how much Bobby Cox misses baseball right now?

Bill Shanks

We must be patient if we're going to see baseball this year

Bill Shanks has thoughts on staying patient so we'll have baseball this summer.

Bill Shanks

Could you imagine if Ernie Johnson and Larry Munson had been the main Braves broadcasters?

Bill Shanks talks about the broadcasters in Braves history.

Bill Shanks