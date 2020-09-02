SI.com
Braves - Red Sox Notes Part Two

Bill Shanks

From Atlanta's media notes:  

Dansby Swanson has scored fives runs in the last three games...Is second in the majors w/ 32 runs scored (Tatis Jr., 38)...Is on pace to score 55 runs this season...The most a Braves player ever scored in the team’s first 60 games of a season was 60 by Tommy Holmes in ‘45. • Has hit in four straight games after his career-high-tying 11-game hitting streak ended Friday...Began the season w/ a 10-game hitting streak...The Mariners’ Kyle Lewis is the only other player this season w/ multiple hitting streaks of at least 10 games. • Has hit .332/.383/.498 in late and close situations in career (7th+ inn., games within one run or tying run on deck), including going 10-for-21 (.476) in those situations this year. • Is 14-for-25 (.560) hitting balls to the opposite field w/ an .880 slugging %...Batted .258 (90-for-349) in these situations in his first four seasons w/ a .381 slugging %. • Hit his first career walk-off homer on 8/17 vs. WSH...Became just second Braves leadoff hitter in last 40 years to hit a walk-off homer (also: Yunel Escobar, 6/2/08 vs. FLA).

Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-5 with three homers and six RBI last night for his first career threehomer game...He has hits in 13 of his last 14 games and is batting .364/.435/.782 during that span, with seven homers and 18 RBI in that span. • His six RBI last night were the most by a Braves player in a single game since 2008, when Jeff Francoeur drove in seven on April 12 at WSH (3- for-5, 2 HR). • His second home run last night was the 1,000th hit of his career...Ozuna is the 60th Dominican-born player to reach that milestone, and one of just 75 active major leaguers to have done so. • Ozuna is tied for second in the NL in home runs (11) and is third in RBI (29)...Extrapolated over a full 162-game season, Ozuna’s totals would pace to 51 home runs and 134 RBI. 

Freddie Freeman finished 1-for-3 with one walk yesterday, extending his season-best hitting streak to 15 games...His run is tied for the longest active streak in the majors with ChicagoAL’s Jose Abreu, and is the longest such streak by a Braves player this season. • Freeman has just three longer hitting streaks in his 11-year career...He had a streak of 16 games (5/19- 6/3) in 2018, a 20-game streak in 2011 (7/17-8/6) and a career-best 30-game streak in 2016 (8/24- 9/28). • Dating to a doubleheader on August 9 at Philadelphia, a span of 20 games, Freeman has gone 28-for-88 (.394) with 12 extra-base hits (eight doubles, a triple, three home runs), and more walks (16) than strikeouts (10)...He has reached base safely in 45-of-88 (.511) plate appearances in this time. • His 26 walks on the season are third most in the majors and second most in the NL...Only Carlos Santana (33) and Bryce Harper (27) have more. 

