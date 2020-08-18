Notes from the Braves media relations department:

Braves vs. Nationals: The Braves and Nationals met for the first time this season tonight…After this series concludes Wednesday, the clubs play two other series, a three-game set in Atlanta from September 4-6 and a four-game set in Washington from September 10-13…The Braves went 11-8 against the World Series Champions last year, including winning 11 of the final 16…Atlanta took the season series for the second consecutive season.

Aníbal Sánchez: Gave up three runs, seven hits and three walks with one strikeout in 5.0 innings of work while tossing a season high 99 pitches…Made five starts against Atlanta last season and went 3-0 with a 3.41 ERA (11 ER/29.0 IP), seven walks and 26 strikeouts…Tonight was his 25 appearance against Atlanta, all starts, and his record stays the same at 8-11 with a 4.67 ERA (70 ER/135.0 IP).

Juan Soto: Hit his seventh home run of the season and finished the night 1-for-4…He was named the National League Player of the Week today…Soto went 12-for-26 (.462) in seven games last week, leading the N.L. in slugging percentage (1.077), OPS (1.610), home runs (5) and RBI (12).

Trea Turner: Was hit by a pitch while going 1-for-4 on the night with a run scored and his first stolen base of the season…Since he debuted in 2015, Turner has hit .316 in Atlanta, with 33 runs scored and 17 stolen bases; both totals are the most by an opponent at Turner Field and Truist Park in that time…Has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, during that span he’s 16-for-42 (.380) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI, five walks, a stolen base and 11 runs scored.

Tanner Rainey: Surrendered a hit and issued two walks before striking out Johan Camargo and Matt Adams with the bases loaded to end the bottom of the seventh inning…He came into play today leading major league relievers in opponents’ batting average (min. 25 batters faced) and his 17 strikeouts were tied for third most among NL relievers…His 0.87 ERA was the third best in the National League among relievers with at least 9.0 innings, trailing only Atlanta’s Shane Greene and Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta.

Luis García: Drove the first pitch he saw over the right-center field wall for a two-run home run, the first homer of his career…At 20 years and 93 days, he’s the youngest player to homer this year, and the youngest to homer within his first three games in the majors since teammate Juan Soto…Garcia is the third youngest player in Montreal/Washington history to homer behind Juan Soto and Bryce Harper.

Never Quit With Snit: Dansby Swanson drove a 1-0 pitch from Daniel Hudson out to center field to cap a four-run ninth inning and give Atlanta its second walk-off win of the season…The walk-off homer was the first of Swanson’s career and his fourth career game-ending RBI…Tonight’s win was Atlanta’s 82nd in its final at-bat since Brian Snitker took over as manager on May 17, 2016, most in the majors in that span…Tonight’s game was the first for Atlanta in which it scored at least four runs to walk off in the ninth since May 20, 2018, when Swanson capped a six-run rally to beat Miami.

Back-to-Back Walk-Off Wins: The Braves capped their first homestand of the season with a walk-off win on August 6 vs. Toronto, their most recent home game prior to tonight…Atlanta last walked off in consecutive home games on May 28 and 29, 2018 vs. the Mets.

Two Homers To End It: Adam Duvall drove a two-run home run out to left to open the scoring in the ninth inning before Swanson ended the game…Tonight’s win was the first for Atlanta in which it hit two ninth-inning homers, one of which was a walk-off, since April 6, 2013, when brothers B.J. and Justin Upton homered to beat the Cubs.

Inside the Division: Atlanta improved to 10-5 against the N.L. East so far this season, the best intradivison record in the N.L…Since the beginning of 2018, the Braves have gone an N.L.-best 105-62 (.629) against their division, including 55-26 in Atlanta.

Markakis Doubles: Nick Markakis doubled in the second inning and added another two-base hit in the seventh for his 56 career game with at least two doubles…Tonight was Markakis’s 23 such game since joining Atlanta prior to the 2015 season, most in the National League in that span and tied for second most in the majors behind just Mookie Betts (25)…Tonight’s doubles were No. 504 and 505 for Markakis in his career, and he is now one short of tying Bath Ruth for 58-most two-base hits in major league history.

Runners: Atlanta put at least one runner on base in every inning after the first, and had a runner in scoring position in six different innings tonight…The Braves went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position tonight and combined to leave 29 runners on base individually, including 13 as a team…Johan Camargo twice left the bases loaded, and stranded eight runners on the night.