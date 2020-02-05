BravesCentral
Are the Braves really "going for it?"

Bill Shanks

It’s easy for some Braves fans to be confused.

On one hand, they hear team executives say during the offseason that “we’re going after it” and “we’re going to spend some money.”

I wonder if I should have italicized the word “some” in that sentence.

And then, on the other hand, they see other teams truly going for it. They saw Tuesday night the Dodgers add two superstar players to a team that won 106 games last season.

Mookie Betts and David Price are headed to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Braves reportedly invited Yonder Alonso to big league spring training camp.

Okay, so the Braves didn’t want Betts. They prefer to wait on prospects Drew Waters and Cristian Pache. That may be understandable. Betts can be a free agent after the 2020 season, and general manager Alex Anthopoulos has said he really didn’t want to give up the future for a player who could leave after one season.

We can probably live with that philosophy. But what about Price? While Braves fans continue to wonder if the current starters penciled into the rotation will be enough, the Dodgers just swapped out Kenta Maeda for Price in the three-team deal.

Price is from Murfreesboro, TN. He reportedly grew up a Braves fan and idolized former Atlanta outfielder David Justice as a kid. Wouldn’t Price have looked good at the top of the Atlanta rotation with Mike Soroka, Cole Hamels, Max Fried and Mike Foltynewicz?

We’re not sure how much the Red Sox will pay of Price’s contract, which has three years and $96 million left. But how can anyone make the case that having Price in the Atlanta rotation would have not made the Braves better?

It might have made them co-favorites to win the National League with the team that got Betts.

Instead, the Braves’ news of Tuesday was the invitation of Alonso to spring training as a non-roster player. Alonso started last season with the White Sox, but after hitting just .178 in 251 plate appearances, he was released. Alonso then joined the Rockies and hit .260 with three home runs in 84 plate appearances.

Alonso has mainly played first base in his career. He’s a left-handed hitter. The Braves already have a left-handed hitting first baseman, and Freddie Freeman is not going anywhere. So, maybe Alonso is being brought to camp to prepare for Triple-A Gwinnett. Or maybe he’s going to be the 26 player on the MLB roster, as a lefty bat off the bench?

Sure, the Braves have been active this offseason. But instead of adding to a 97-win team, haven’t they mainly replaced the players who they have lost? Yes, they added Will Smith to the rebuilt bullpen. But didn’t they replace catcher Brian McCann with Travis d’Arnaud, and Dallas Keuchel with Cole Hamels, and Josh Donaldson with Marcell Ozuna?

It certainly would have been nice if they could have replaced Julio Teheran with Price, but instead all the Braves could muster Tuesday was to possibly replace Matt Joyce with Yonder Alonso.

Let’s hope it’ll be enough. The Dodgers will be waiting.

