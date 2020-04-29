BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Fauci skeptical about 2020 sports

Bill Shanks

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the President's Coronavirus task force expressed skepticism for sports to be played in 2020 in an interview with the New York Times.

Obviously, the testing for the public must improve first before we can just have regular testing for sports athletes. If athletes get preferential treatment over the general public, there will likely be tremendous negative backlash.

We obviously need a vaccine for this virus. There likely will not be fans in the stands at all this season, but we still need to see the players and staff protected. Can that happen?

What happens if a player does not show symptoms and someone gets a fever? There will have to be instant testing for every player. Does that happen every day, every other day or how often would it be necessary?

We do not want the sport to start up and then have an outbreak inside of the game that would shut the sport down again. If this is going to restart, they need to have everything in order for the players to remain safe.

That's obviously Fauci's main concern. Most of us are concerned to go to the grocery store right now, so how can even an empty stadium with players be deemed safe right now, or in two months?

It's right for baseball to plan as much as they can, but health professionals are going to have to direct MLB officials on what is possible and what the time frame may be to create a potential season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will MLB have three, 10-team divisions in 2020?

USA Today reports on one of the possibilities to play baseball this year

Bill Shanks

Can Mike Soroka and the other Braves starters go longer in games in a shortened season?

The Atlanta Braves have great pitching depth and it might allow them to be a favorite in a truncated baseball season

Bill Shanks

If you are missing baseball, just imagine how much Bobby Cox is missing the game

Can you imagine how much Bobby Cox misses baseball right now?

Bill Shanks

We must be patient if we're going to see baseball this year

Bill Shanks has thoughts on staying patient so we'll have baseball this summer.

Bill Shanks

Could you imagine if Ernie Johnson and Larry Munson had been the main Braves broadcasters?

Bill Shanks talks about the broadcasters in Braves history.

Bill Shanks

Joe Torre and Bob Horner belong in the Braves HOF

The Atlanta Braves should induct former catcher and manager Joe Torre and former third base star Bob Horner into the team's Hall of Fame

Bill Shanks

Where were you when Hank Aaron hit THE home run?

Where were you when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record on April 8, 1974?

Bill Shanks

Will the Braves pitching depth help them in a shortened season?

Braves pitching depth could be a huge advantage for them in a shorter season

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka talks with Braves legend Phil Niekro

Bill Shanks talks about how young pitcher Mike Soroka could be the next in a long line of Braves great starting pitchers

Bill Shanks

Could the Braves of this decade do anything close to what the 1990s Braves were able to do?

Bill Shanks talks about whether this Braves team could become a dynasty like the 1990s Braves team

Bill Shanks