Fedde Trade Alters Braves Rotation Plans for Royal Series
The Atlanta Braves have changed up their plans for the rotation following a trade on Sunday. Erick Fedde is now expected to take the open spot in the starting rotation on Tuesday.
He was acquired by the Braves along with cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Fedde was recently designated for assignment by the Cardinals. His season was off to a solid start. Through 15 starts, he had a 3.54 ERA. Since then, he’s gonna completely off the rails with a 13.25 ERA over his last five starts. Last season, he had a breakout season in the majors following a season in South Korea. He had a 3.30 ERA in 31 starts.
Spencer Strider is officially penciled in as the starting pitcher for Monday - a spot that Atlanta Braves on SI had been told was initially going to be where Wadrep would start. The rotation has an open spot on Tuesday, where Fedde will likely go, and Joey Wentz will start on Wednesday.
We’ll have to wait and see what the Braves plan to do for the Reds series. They still lack starting depth, but there is currently no word on what the plan is now. A bullpen day remains an option. Dane Dunning could always open for a few innings. Someone could get called up in the end. There are a few possibilities. Fedde being acquired on Sunday is evidence that anything can happen.