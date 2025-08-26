Former Braves Coach Visits Angels, First Time Since Heart Surgery
Former Atlanta Braves coach Ron Washington made his long-awaited return to visit the Angels since he stepped away for medical reasons. It has been revealed that he stepped away due to a heart issue, and he underwent a quadruple bypass surgery on June 30.
The procedure game shortly after he stepped away from managing. Ray Montgomery has been serving as the Angels' interim coach. Washington has been cleared after eight weeks to spend time with the coaches and players.
“I was certainly looking forward to this day on the schedule,” Washington said via MLB.com. “I feel great. I really do. I’m eight weeks since my operation. They told me I could even hit fungos, but I’m just here to support my guys.”
According to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, Washington was in a Southern California hospital from June 23 to July 7 before returning home to New Orleans to recover. He has had to make lifestyle changes, including to his diet and giving up smoking.
Washington was part of the Atlanta Braves coaching staff from 2017 to 2023, serving as the third base coach. He won his first World Series when the Braves won it all in 2021.
Manager Brian Snitker and the Braves have been sending their support to Washington as he went through his recovery. Snitker had noted his contact with Washington around the time of his procedure.
"I've told him, you know what? Whatever he does, I'm going to be praying for him and hoping for the best because he's a really good friend, and I know how this affects him, and we're all concerned," he said at the end of June. "All we want is for him to take the right steps and get back healthy and doing what he loves."
So far, Washington is getting closer to that. He's sleeping better since making lifestyle changes, which only helps your health further. As his health continues to improve, he should be on track to return next season.
Many in Braves country miss his presence. Some feel that since he left, the clubhouse hasn't had the same energy to it.
Fortuantely, he'll have the chance to once again bring that energy elsewhere soon. When the Braves hosted the Angels in July, the reunion with Washington had to go on hold due to his absence. It will come in time, and it'll will make for a heartfelt moment.