LOS ANGELES DODGERS (43-17) WON THE NL WEST BY SIX GMES OVER SD

NL WILD CARD

GAME ONE Dodgers 4 Brewers 2

GAME TWO Dodgers 3 Brewers 0

NL DIVISION SERIES

GAME ONE Dodgers 5 Padres 1

GAME TWO Dodgers 6 Padres 5

GAME THREE Dodgers 12 Padres 3

ATLANTA BRAVES (35-25) WON NL EAST BY FOUR GAMES OVER THE MARLINS

NL WILD CARD

GAME ONE Braves 1 Reds 0 13 innings

GAME TWO Braves 5 Reds 0

NL DIVISION SERIES

GAME ONE Braves 9 Marlins 5

GAME TWO Braves 2 Marlins 0

GAME THREE Braves 7 Marlins 0

GAME ONE Max Fried vs. Walker Buehler

GAME TWO Ian Anderson vs. Clayton Kershaw

GAME THREE Kyle Wright vs. TBD

Max Fried – Season stats including two postseason games – 13 games 7-0 2.42 ERA - 18 earned runs on 54 hits allowed in 67.0 innings pitched – 19 walks and 59 strikeouts

Max Fried – Career postseason – 10 games – 8 relief appearances and 2 starts 4.68 ERA - 9 earned runs on 18 hits allowed in 17.1 innings pitched – 4 walks and 16 strikeouts

Ian Anderson – Season stats including two postseason games – 8 games 5-2 – 1.47 ERA - 7 earned runs on 26 hits allowed in 43.0 innings pitched – 17 walks and 58 strikeouts

Kyle Wright – Last four games including game three vs. Marlins 3-0 – 1.80 ERA - 5 earned runs on 14 hits allowed in 25.0 innings pitched – 8 walks and 21 strikeouts

