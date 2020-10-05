SI.com
Freddie Freeman Interview

Bill Shanks

Notes on Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman:

- Is 2-for-8 lifetime against Marlins game one starter Sandy Alcantara, including a double

- Against game two starter Pablo Lopez, Freeman has hit 238 (5-21) with zero home runs and two RBI.

- Freeman was 2-for-5 against game three starter Sixto Sanchez, with a run batted in.

- Here is how Freeman has done against the other Miami pitchers in his career:

Jordan Yamamoto - 2-for-4 with a HR and 5 RBI
Ryne Stanek - 1-for-2 with a solo HR and a walk
Stephen Tarpley - 1-for-2 
Nick Vincent - 3-for-7 with a HR and 3 RBI
Jose Urena - 13-for-31 with four HR, 11 RBI & a .500 OBP
Josh A. Smith - 1-for-3 with a solo HR
Daniel Castano - 1-for-3 
Brandon Kintzler - 1-for-4 with a RBI and 3 BB
Trevor Rogers - 0-for-2
Brad Boxberger - 0-for-3
Yimi Garcia - 0-for-2
Alex Vesia - 0-for-1
Richard Bleier - 0-for-1

Against the Marlins this season, Freeman hit .350 with a .447 on base percentage, with 14 hits in 40 at bats, two home runs and 11 runs batted in.

- On Monday, Freeman was selected as the Baseball Digest/eBay MLB Player of the Year

- Freeman led the National League in doubles (23), runs (51) and extra-base hits (37) in 2020. He ranked second in the league in batting average (.341), RBIs (53), on-base percentage (.462), slugging percentage (.640), OPS (1.102) and total bases (137), and finished third in hits (73) and walks (45). He became only the second player since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920 to finish in the top four among all MLB players in runs, hits, doubles and RBIs, joining Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees, who did it in 1927 (according to STATS LLC). Freeman’s 23 doubles were the most by any Atlanta-era player through the first 60 games of a season—a total that ranks third in Braves franchise history since 1901, behind Red Worthington’s 27 in 1932 and Hank Aaron’s 24 in 1959. The 31-year-old first baseman is the first Atlanta Braves player to be named MLB Player of the Year by Baseball Digest in the award’s 52-year history (1969-2020).

For more coverage on the Braves, listen to THE BILL SHANKS SHOW right after every playoff game on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com.

