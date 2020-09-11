SI.com
Freddie Freeman talks about hot streak at the plate

Bill Shanks

1B Freddie Freeman hit two home runs and drove in four more runs last night, and he now leads the National League with a 1.084 OPS and 42 RBI...He ranks second with 26 extra-base hits and a .450 on-base percentage...His fWAR of 2.1 is the eighth highest in baseball. • Freeman started the season 8-for-42 (.190) before he was given a day off from the starting lineup on August 5...Since the following day, Freeman is hitting .386 (44-for-114) with nine home runs, 35 RBI, a .489 on-base percentage and a 1.243 OPS in 31 games...He has struck out just 14 times over this stretch. 

FREDDIE AT TWO: The Braves improved to 9-2 with Freddie Freeman hitting in the second spot of the starting lineup after last night’s 7-6 victory. • The Braves are averaging 8.7 runs per game (96 total) in these 11 games. • Freeman is batting .442 (19-for-43) with a 1.370 OPS when hitting second in the starting lineup.

Freeman has hit highest OPB in his career with his .450 mark for the season. His previous high was .403 in 2017. His .333 batting average is also the highest of his career, with the previous high being .319 in 2013.

For his career, Freeman now has a .294 batting average, a .381 on base percentage, 237 home runs, 847 RBI and 1503 hits.

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET to The Bill Shanks Show on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

