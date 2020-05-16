BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Greg Walker talks about Austin Riley

Bill Shanks

Austin Riley is expected to become Atlanta’s third baseman in 2020. Sure, Johan Camargo may have something to say about that, but Riley was having a great spring before the Grapefruit League season was paused.

Riley was hitting .357 with two home runs and four runs batted in. Most believed Riley might start out in Triple-A, but with the expected shortened season, the Braves will likely want him on the active roster for the entire season.

Riley had quite a start to his MLB career last season. He leveled off, but Riley still finished with 18 home runs and 49 runs batted in for the season in 297 plate appearances. They Braves would love to see 36 home runs and 100 RBI over the course of a full season.

The strikeouts are a problem, but as our guest Greg Walker tells us, Riley has been working hard with Braves minor league hitting coach Mike Brumlee to correct that. Riley had 108 strikeouts last season, so that must improve for him to be a regular contributor to the Braves team.

If Riley provides power in the middle of the lineup, the Braves may not miss Josh Donaldson as much as many believe they will. Riley has Donaldson-like power, and if he improves on his strikeouts Riley could be a similar player.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves assistant Greg Walker talks about Pache and Waters

Bill Shanks talks with Greg Walker about outfield prospects Cristian Paceh and Drew Waters

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker believes the Braves have a solid prospect in Shea Langeliers

Braves assistant Greg Walker believes Shea Langeliers could be a top prospect

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker says Brian Snitker is the perfect fit as Braves manager

Former hitting coach Greg Walker talks about how Brian Snitker's experience with the Braves makes him the perfect man to lead the team into this next decade

Bill Shanks

Day two of our interview with former Braves hitting coach Greg Walker

Bill Shanks talks with former Braves hitting coach Greg Walker about his time on the coaching staff and about Atlanta's prospects in 2020

Bill Shanks

Former Braves first baseman - pinch-hitter Bob Watson dies at 74

Bob Watson was an important member of the Braves from 1982-1984, as he provided veteran leadership to a team full of young talented players.

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - May 14 - Pitching should be the difference for the Braves in 2020

Bill Shanks has some thoughts about the Braves pitching for the upcoming season.

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker Interview

Bill Shanks - from Waycross, Georgia - talks baseball with Greg Walker - from Douglas, Georgia

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright could help the Braves have the best pitching quantity in baseball

Bill Shanks has thoughts on the Braves pitching staff

Bill Shanks

Will Smith and the Braves bullpen needs to be ready to go again

Atlanta's bullpen was doing so well before the pause button was pushed and should be a strength again when the season starts

Bill Shanks

Braves will have to worry about the Mets at least 12 times in 2020

Bill Shanks talks with Mark Healey about the upcoming 2020 baseball season

Bill Shanks