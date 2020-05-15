Greg Walker coached with Brian Snitker for two years, in 2012 and 2013. Walker was Atlanta's hitting coach, while Snitker was the third base coach. The two became close friends.

Walker wasn't surprised when Snitker became good at managing. He already knew Snitker was a good third base coach, and Snitker's years with Bobby Cox prepared him for his new role as Major League manager.

Snitker has now managed the Braves for three-and-a-half seasons. His record is 318 wins and 292 losses. The Braves have gone from a rebuild to being one of the National League teams that analysts are now talking about as World Series contenders.

Snitker first joined the Braves as a player in 1977. When his playing career was over, Snitker was encouraged by Hank Aaron to become a coach for the Braves.

He would go on to manage at every level of the minor league system. Snitker first coached in the big leagues in 1985 when Eddie Haas was the manager. He then rejoined the staff under Chuck Tanner and then Russ Nixon between 1988 and 1990.

Bobby Cox called Snitker back to the big leagues in 2007, and Snitker remained the third base coach for seven seasons.

When Fredi Gonzalez was fired in the middle of the 2016 season, Snitker was managing at Triple-A Gwinnett. And then, Snitker finally got the call he had been waiting on – to manage the Atlanta Braves.

Walker talks about what makes Snitker good in this role as Atlanta’s manager.

