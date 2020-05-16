Greg Walker is now a special assistant for the Braves. He works with the scouting department on amateur talent, and Walker keeps an eye on the prospects coming up through the minor league system.

The Braves are fortunate to have two of the best outfield prospects in the sport - Cristian Pache and Drew Waters. Both were penciled in to go to Triple-A Gwinnett before Covid-19 stopped the baseball world.

Both Pache and Waters finished last season in Gwinnett, and both struggled a bit. That was good for their development, as both young players did very well in the Southern League with Double-A affiliate Mississippi.

With the expected changed format for the 2020 season, Pache and Waters are likely to be on the taxi squad, or whatever they are going to call it - the group of players who will be available for the major league team to call on if needed during the season.

Pache could especially be of help considering his defensive abilities. If the Braves would like an additional outfielder for late-inning defensive help, Pache would be the perfect fit. He's considered an elite defensive outfielder right now.

The Braves may be able to deal with his bat, which still needs work, as long as he can provide the great defense. Waters likely needs more at bats in the minors before he's ready for Atlanta, but he is not far away either.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.