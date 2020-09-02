Ian Anderson may not have faced a stacked Yankees lineup last week, and he might not have seen David Ortiz and Mookie Betts in the Red Sox lineup Tuesday night. But does it really matter?

If you watched the Braves 10-3 win, you had to be impressed again with the 22-year-old rookie who grew up rooting for the Red Sox. He allowed two runs on six hits in 6.0 innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Anderson (2-0) now has an ERA of 2.25, as he’s allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 12.0 innings, with three walks and 14 strikeouts.

Oh, and by the way, Mr. Anderson is the Atlanta Braves number two starting pitcher behind Cy Young candidate Max Fried.

How about this stat? The trio of Fried, Anderson and Mike Soroka have combined for an 8-1 record and a 2.17 ERA in 13 games. They’ve allowed 49 hits in 70.2 innings, 18 runs, 17 earned runs, 24 walks and 65 strikeouts.

And how have the rest of the Atlanta Braves starting pitchers done? They are a combined 0-9 in 22 starts, with an 8.24 ERA, 91 hits allowed in 78.2 innings, 74 runs allowed, 72 earned runs, 47 walks and 68 strikeouts.

The Braves total rotation numbers: 8-10, 5.37 ERA, 140 hits allowed in 149.1 innings, 92 runs, 89 earned runs allowed, 71 walks and 133 strikeouts.

Robbie Erlin will try to break that winless streak for the “other” starting pitchers Wednesday night in game three of the series as the Braves go for the sweep in Boston.

