Ian Anderson: Made his second career postseason start and held Miami to just three hits and one walk over 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out eight…Blanked Cincinnati in his playoff debut, and is just the third pitcher in franchise history with back-to-back scoreless starts in the postseason…Steve Avery did so in Games 2 and 6 of the 1991 NLCS at Pittsburgh, and Lew Burdette did so in Games 5 and 7 of the 1957 World Series vs. New York.

Anderson II: Anderson became just the seventh pitcher in history to open their postseason career with back-to-back scoreless starts, and the second Brave after Avery did it in 1991…Just two pitchers, Wade Miley and Christy Mathewson, have made three straight scoreless starts to open their postseason careers, while Jhoulys Chacin, Corey Kluber and Joe Niekro each had two…Avery is the only one of these six to do so at a younger age than Anderson.

Anderson III: Anderson is the first pitcher in franchise history with multiple scoreless postseason starts in which he allowed no more than three hits and struck out at least eight after doing so in each of his first two postseason appearances…He is just the eighth pitcher in history with two such playoff starts, joining Trevor Bauer, Kevin Brown, Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Cliff Lee, Pedro Martinez and Justin Verlander…No pitcher has three such starts in the playoffs.

