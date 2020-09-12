When the Braves have had Max Fried, Mike Soroka or Ian Anderson on the mound, they've had a chance. When it's been someone else, it's been a nightmare.

In the 15 games pitched by the new edition of "The Big Three," the combined ERA is 2.40. Fried, Soroka and Anderson have allowed 21 earned runs on 56 hits in 78.2 innings, with 31 walks and 73 strikeouts.

In the other 30 games started by everyone else, the combined earned run average is 9.00. The other starters have allowed 108 earned runs in 108 innings pitched, with 139 hits allowed, 55 walks and 90 strikeouts.

So basically, when someone other than Fried, Soroka or Anderson is on the mound, there is a great chance that pitcher will allow an earned run per inning.

That's why the Braves are only 26-19 with a 2.5 game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies. If they only had a respectable starting rotation...

Today Anderson will pitch for the first time against the Washington Nationals. He had his biggest challenge in the last game he pitched against the Marlins on Monday when he gave up two runs (one earned) in only three innings of work. Anderson's pitch count got up quickly and he had 83 after three innings, so he was lifted for a relief pitcher.

This season overall in his three games, Anderson has a 2-0 record with an ERA of 2.40. He's allowed four earned runs on nine hits in 15.0 innings, with seven walks and 18 strikeouts.