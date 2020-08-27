SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Welcome to Atlanta Ian Anderson!

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves needed Ian Anderson to go out in his MLB debut and pitch six strong innings and look better than Gerrit Cole.

Well, that's easier said than done. That might have been a bad bet for the folks in Las Vegas.

But that's exactly what happened in game one of the double-header at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Anderson allowed one run on one hit in six tremendous innings of work, walking only two and striking out six. His lone mistake was allowing a solo home run off the bat of Yankees first baseman Luke Volt in the sixth inning.

Anderson did something other young Braves pitchers have been unable to do this season - throw strikes. He had 90 pitches and threw 55 strikes. It was a relief to see a young pitcher get ahead in the count and not waste pitches, along with pitching to contact.

The Braves jumped on Cole in the first inning when Ronald Acuna, Jr. made his return off the injured list with a long home run to left field to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Then in the third inning, Dansby Swanson continued his great hitting with a two-run home run, his fourth of the season. Then two batters later Marcell Ozuna hit his eighth home run of the year to make it 4-0.

Shane Greene came in to close out the game in the seventh inning. He gave up only one hit.

The win by Anderson was the first of the season by a Braves starting pitcher not named Max Fried. The rest of the rotation had been 0-9 with an ERA of 7.06.

Oh, and by the way, Anderson is now the Atlanta Braves number two starter.

The Braves are now 17-12 and go for the sweep of the double-header with Fried (4-0, 1.32) on the mound against Masahiro Tanaka (0-1, 4.60) for the Yankees.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on TheSuperStations.com and on 93.1 FM WXKO in Macon. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves beat Yankees behind Ian Anderson's stellar debut

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 4-1 with Ian Anderson going six strong innings in his MLB debut

Bill Shanks

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka discusses his Achilles' injury

Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka hopes the recovery from his Achilles' injury will get him back to start the 2021 season

Bill Shanks

Anderson and Fried to start for the Braves versus the Yankees

The Braves and Yankees play two games starting at 4:10 p.m.

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson set to pitch game one of the DH Wednesday

The Atlanta Braves will play the New York Yankees in double-header Wednesday starting at 4:10 p.m. ET

Bill Shanks

Braves and Yankees rained out in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves will play a double-header against the New York Yankees Wednesday starting at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Bill Shanks

Braves activate Acuna and Markakis for Tuesday game versus Yankees

The Atlanta Braves will have Ian Anderson on the mound and Ronald Acuna and Nick Markakis back in the lineup as they face the New York Yankees Tuesday at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Braves promote Ian Anderson to start Tuesday night against the Yankees

Atlanta Braves top prospect Ian Anderson will make his MLB debut Tuesday against Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk: Is it time for Ian Anderson?

The Braves have two days off this week, but we may see the MLB debut of Ian Anderson in between as they host the Yankees

Bill Shanks

Do the Braves have to make a decision now on Touki Toussaint?

The Atlanta Braves may be growing tired of seeing Touki Toussaint now throw strikes

Bill Shanks

Braves lose to Phillies 5-4 in series finale

Here are the notes from the Braves media relations department following the Sunday loss to the Phillies

Bill Shanks