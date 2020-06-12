Jared Shuster is quite a turnaround story in this year's draft, and the Braves believe he can continue his development and become a solid prospect.

Shuster, originally from New Bedford, Mass., was taken by Atlanta with the 25th overall pick in the first round of this year's amateur draft.

Considered the way Shuster started in college for his first two seasons, this might never have been considered a serious possibility. Give Shuster credit. He became a top prospect with hard work on his mechanics and his stuff.

Shuster struggled in his first season at Wake Forest in 2018. He was 0-3 with a 7.41 ERA in 22 games. Shuster had issues with his control, as he walked 21 batters and struck out 32 in 34 innings in 2018.

As a sophomore, Shuster was 4-4 with a 6.49 ERA in 41 games, 22 starts. He allowed 83 hits in 68.0 innings, with 37 walks and 94 strikeouts.

When Shuster went to the Cape Cod League last summer, things changed. In seven starts, Shuster went 4-0 in seven starts with a 1.40 ERA. Shuster walked only five and struck out 20 batters in 32 innings.

Two weeks before this season started, Shuster worked with Wake Forest pitching coach John Hendricks to make the slider he was throwing for his breaking ball more of a curveball. He needed that third pitch, like any other potential MLB starting pitcher.

In four starts before the season was cancelled, Shuster did better than ever. He went 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA, 21 hits allowed in 26.1 innings, only four walks and 43 strikeouts.

Here's part two of our interview with Jared Shuster.

