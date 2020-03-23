BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Jim Callis talks about Waters and Pache

Bill Shanks

Damn. Just damn.

This is tough. Sure, we all are sensitive to the health issues going on in our country. We all hate that anyone is sick, or God forbid dying from this virus.

I had the flu five years ago. It made me realize the difference between the flu and a really bad cold. I had thought I had the flu before, but I hadn’t. My doctor told me if I had been 20 years older, I likely would have died. It was awful.

If the Coronavirus is anything like that or worse than what I had, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.

This national emergency has now impacted sports, as basketball and hockey have been put on pause. And now, two weeks before the scheduled start of the regular season, so has baseball.

While we all ache for those who are suffering physically, we baseball fans are also going to suffer. We wait all offseason for the season to change from winter to spring, to hear the pop of the baseball hitting the glove or the sound of the bat hitting the ball. We countdown to the day when pitchers and catchers report and then for the first pitch on opening day.

And now, we must wait a bit longer.

Look, this stinks. We know it’s not what we want. However, the sport had to take a backseat to a more serious problem. Everyone has to take a breath, sit back and see what happens for a few weeks before we can resume our normal activity. And that includes watching baseball games when we yearn for it the most.

We can still talk about it, get ready for it and preview what’s to come. We just don’t know when it’s going to happen. We’ll continue to get ready for the season here on BravesCentral, with Braves stories from former players and more content to get ready for 2020.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Waters and other prospects give the Braves a top farm system in baseball

Bill Shanks talks with MLB.com's Jim Callis about the Braves farm system.

Bill Shanks

Jim Callis Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks talks with MLB.com's Jim Callis about the decisions MLB must make at some point.

Bill Shanks

Gene Garber's interview from 2018 spring training

Bill Shanks talked with former Braves reliever Gene Garber two years ago in spring training. Here is part two of that conversation.

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker Interview - Part Six

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about how Johan Camargo and Austin Riley battled it out for the starting third base job.

Bill Shanks

Gene Garber Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks had a look back at 1980s Braves baseball with former reliever Gene Garber.

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker feels good about how his bullpen performed in spring training

Bill Shanks talks with Braves manager Brian Snitker about how his bullpen did in spring training and how long it will take to get pitchers cranked up again for the season.

Bill Shanks

Fox Sports Southeast to air 2019 Braves games

We'll see some of the better games from last year on the regional network

Bill Shanks

Skip Caray, Ernie Johnson and Pete Van Wieren were THE voices of the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks wants Fox Sports South to go raid the WTBS archives so we can see Braves baseball during these tough days.

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker felt good about his rotation when spring training ended

Braves manager Brian Snitker was happy with how his starting pitchers, especially Felix Hernandez, were throwing at the end of the Grapefruit League.

Bill Shanks

Will Smith was one of the many bright spots in Atlanta's bullpen

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves bullpen, which has been strong parts in paper for 2020.

Bill Shanks