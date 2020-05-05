If Major League Baseball expands its rosters for a truncated season, how will teams have reinforcements on standby when needed?

At some point, someone will get injured. It usually does not take more than 48 hours for that to happen with most rosters. At some point someone will struggle and need to be replaced.

Where will those players come from? Where will they be playing? How will they be ready?

Major League Baseball has a lot to figure out first about how the 30 teams will play. Where will they play? But they'll need to know how the rosters can be altered during the season, and that's where the minor leagues come into play.

Do they remain at the team's spring training facility? Are they able to play other prospects in the area near the spring training venue? Or do they travel with the MLB team and be right there if and when they are needed?

Baseball America has covered this story extensively, detailing several possibilities. One option they broached was having the Arizona Fall League expanded and be accompanied by a similar league in Florida for the teams that train there.

Then stats could be kept and evaluations on prospects could still be made.

Baseball America's J.J. Cooper talks with Bill Shanks about the options that could be considered.

Here is the full interview with Cooper:

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-jj-cooper-interview-5-4-20/

