J.J. Cooper Interview - Part Three

Bill Shanks

Baseball teams cannot just have a set 26-30-man roster and make it through the season. They will need reinforcements for injured players and players who could be improvements for those who struggle.

But if the minor leagues will not be the same this year, how will that happen? Where will the players come from? Where will they be playing to get a call-up to the big leagues?

We see rosters change on almost a daily basis now. Triple-A has basically become a practice squad, with players moving up and down several times a week. How will that happen if the minor leagues are not having a normal season?

The MLB decisions have to be made first, but then the powers-that-be must turn their attention to the minor leagues. 

Will they keep the players at the spring training facilities and have them scrimmage against each other? Or will they allow the prospects to play other prospects from other teams that  train nearby?

These are the questions that must be answered. Prospects just can't miss a season. They need development. They need their at bats and their innings pitched. 

It will perhaps cause fringe prospects to get lost in the shuffle, as the priority for all organizations will come in trying to continue to develop talent to get prospects to the big leagues as soon as possible.

Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper talks with Bill Shanks about the options that could be considered.

Here is the full interview with Cooper:

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-jj-cooper-interview-5-4-20/

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

