It was a great World Series in 1991. The Braves had no business being there. Neither did the Minnesota Twins. Both teams had finished last in their division the previous season.

But when they met in the Fall Classic, it truly became a classic. It was like a knockout fight, each team getting in their own punches on their home field.

The Braves were up 3-2 going back to Minneapolis for game six. All they needed to do was to win that one game, to score more runs than the Twins in a measly nine innings. But these two teams were too tight, too close.

And in game six, they went all the way to the tenth inning. The Braves had their chances, and so did the Twins. But in the extra frame, the Braves had to bring Charlie Leibrandt into the game to face the heart of the Minnesota lineup.

Where were you for that fateful night when Kirby Puckett sent the series to a deciding seventh game? What did you do when Puckett had the shocking ending to that game six? Bill Shanks shares his memories of what could have been a great night but instead became the worst game, the worst pitch in Braves history.

Leave your comments in the comment section below of where you were when the Twins outfielder had the game-winning hit to send the series to a seventh game.

