First-Inning Runs: Kyle Wright and Grant Dayton combined to allow 11 first-inning runs, the most a team has ever allowed in a single inning in postseason history…The previous record was 10 runs, done just four times and last by the Braves in the first inning of Game 5 of the 2019 NLDS…The Braves are the only team to ever allow 10 runs in the first inning of a playoff game, and the only team to allow 10 runs in inning twice in the postseason.

Kyle Wright: Started for Atlanta and pitched just 0.2 innings, allowing five hits and seven runs, all earned, to take the loss…He is just the fifth pitcher in franchise history to start a playoff game and not complete a full inning, joining Mike Foltynewicz (Game 5, 2019 NLDS), John Thomson (Game 3, 2004 NLDS), Steve Avery (Game 5, 1992 NLCS) and Bob Buhl (Game 3, 1957 World Series)…Wright is just the second Braves starter to ever allow seven earned runs in a postseason start, joining Hall-of-Famer Tom Glavine who did so four times…Wright is the second starter to allow seven earned runs this postseason, joining Cleveland’s Shane Bieber in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Streak Snapped: Atlanta lost tonight for the first time in the postseason to snap its franchise-record tying seven-game playoff winning streak… The Braves also won seven straight in 1995…The seven wins were the most by the club to ever open a postseason and are tied for the second-longest such streak by any team to open a postseason…The 1967 Reds and 2007 Rockies also won seven straight to open their postseason runs, while the 2014 Royals won a majors-record eight straight to start the playoffs.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show Thursday starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Then after Game 4 join Bill on a Facebook Live chat on The Bill Shanks Show Facebook Page.