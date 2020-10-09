Kyle Wright: Made his playoff debut and pitched 6.0 shutout innings in the start, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out seven…He became just the fifth player in franchise history to throw at least 6.0 scoreless frames in their playoff debut, joining Ian Anderson (2020), Steve Avery (1991), Johnny Sain (1948) and Bill James (1914)…He is the second Braves rookie to do so, joining Anderson.

Wright II: Wright and Anderson both pitched 6.0 shutout innings in their postseason debuts this season, becoming the first pair of rookie teammates in MLB history to each throw 6.0 scoreless frames in their playoff debut in a single postseason…Just four sets of teammates had done so in their postseason debuts at any point in their careers, with Baltimore’s Mike Boddikcer and Storm Davis last doing so in 1983…Jimmy Ring and Hod Eller of the 1919 Cincinnati Reds did so, while the 1966 Baltimore Orioles had three such pitchers (Moe Drabowsky, Jim Palmer and Wally Bunker).

ERA: The Atlanta pitching staff has allowed just five earned runs through 49.0 postseason innings, pitching to a 0.92 ERA…Braves starters have a 1.26 ERA (4 ER/28.2 IP), while the bullpen has a 0.44 ERA (1 ER/20.1 IP).

Shutouts: Atlanta blanked Miami, 7-0, today and has pitched a shutout in four of its five playoff games this season…The Braves are just the second team in MLB history to pitch shutouts in four of its first five games in a single postseason, joining the 1905 New York Giants… The four shutouts are the most a Braves pitching staff has ever thrown in a single postseason…The 1991 and 1996 clubs each threw three.

