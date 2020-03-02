BravesCentral
Kyle Wright on what went wrong in 2019

Wright will likely return to Triple-A Gwinnett to start the season. When he gets another shot in Atlanta, he cannot afford to do as poorly as he did last year. It’s time for Wright to step up and live up to his potential he had when the Braves selected him fifth overall a few years ago.

Here is how Atlanta’s rotation stacks up with the other teams in the National League East.

ATLANTA BRAVES
Last year’s Rotation ERA: 4.20 – 12 in MLB and 7 in the NL
Gone from last season: Julio Teheran (33 starts), Dallas Keuchel (19), Kevin Gausman (16), Josh Tomlin (1)
Returning Starters: Max Fried (30), Mike Soroka (29), Mike Foltynewicz (21)
New Starting Pitchers: Cole Hamels (27 with the Cubs), Felix Hernandez (15 with the Mariners)
Candidates: Sean Newcomb (4), Bryse Wilson (4), Kyle Wright (4), Touki Toussaint (1)
Competition: Newcomb and Hernandez will have the inside track on the fifth starter’s job. Newcomb is returning from the bullpen, where he had a 3.04 ERA in 51 games last season. Will the new team and new league help get Hernandez back on track?
NOTES: The potential for improvement in Atlanta’s rotation could depend on Foltynewicz, who had a 6.37 ERA in his first 11 starts last season. Then, after a stint in Triple-A Gwinnett, Foltynewicz had a 2.65 ERA in his final 10 regular season starts of the season. Which Foltynewicz will show up in 2020?
AGES on Opening Day: Hamels (36), Hernandez (33), Foltynewicz (28), Newcomb (26), Fried (26), Wright (24), Soroka (22), Wilson (22)

Kyle Wright has higher expectations in 2020

Bill Shanks talks with Braves pitcher Kyle Wright about his expectations for the 2020 season.

Kyle Wright talks about his mechanical adjustment to his delivery

Kyle Wright talks with Bill Shanks about one simple change in his delivery that could be the key to having better fastball command in 2020.

Jacob Webb Interview

Bill Shanks talks with Braves reliever Jacob Webb

VIDEO: New reliever Will Smith fitting in with Atlanta Braves

SEE ABOVE as Bill Shanks talks with new reliever Will Smith

Chris Martin Interview

Bill Shanks talks with Braves reliever Chris Martin

Travis d'Arnaud Interview

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud talks about fitting in with his new teammates in the Braves clubhouse.

Sean Newcomb Interview Two

Bill Shanks talks with Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb.

Tucker Davidson ready to get on Atlanta's radar after spending time at Driveline Baseball

Bill Shanks talks with Braves Prospect Tucker Davidson about improving his delivery by spending time at Driveline Baseball.

Sean Newcomb Interview

Bill Shanks talks to Sean Newcomb about when he knew he wanted to go back into the starting rotation.

Braves middle relief might be best in baseball

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves middle relief corps could be the best in years.

