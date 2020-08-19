SI.com
Kyle Wright to start Wednesday for Braves

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright will once again try for his first Major League win when he takes the mound in the third and final game of the series with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Wright is 0-3 with a 7.20 earned run average. He’s allowed 12 runs on 17 hits in 15.0 innings in his four starts, with 16 walks and 12 strikeouts. For his career, Wright is now 0-6 with a 7.52 ERA in 15 games (eight starts), with 34 earned runs allowed on 45 hits in 40.2 innings, with 35 walks and 35 strikeouts.

The Braves desperately need Wright to have a solid outing. After going six innings and allowing four runs two starts ago in Philadelphia, Wright lasted only three innings last Friday night against the Marlins. He allowed three runs in three innings, with six walks and only one strikeout.

Atlanta’s rotation has two fill-ins – Josh Tomlin and Robbie Erlin, both of whom gave the team four innings in their starts. But between Touki Toussaint and Wright, the Braves simply need one of the young pitchers to step up and be a solid number two behind staff ace Max Fried.

The Nationals will send Erick Fedde to the mound in the rubber match. Fedde is 1-1 in five games (two starts) with a 2.55 ERA. He’s allowed six runs (five earned) on 18 hits in 17.2 innings, with nine walks and five strikeouts.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Tuesday’s game he expects to start rookie Cristian Pache in Wednesday’s game. Pache was called up to replace Nick Markakis, who was exposed to the COVID-19 virus and was placed on the injured list.

Game time is 7:10 p.m. ET. The Braves have Thursday off before hosting the Phillies for a weekend series starting Friday night with Fried on the hill in game one.

